Gunna and Tyla recently performed at Konka, a popular SA club, with videos of their Amapiano jam session going viral

Fans were excited to see Gunna enjoying Mzansi and speculating about his relationship with Tyla

Social media buzzed with reactions to the unexpected collaboration and their energetic performance at the club

American rapper Gunna and Grammy-winning Mzansi star Tyla recently lit up Konka. Videos of the stars at the popular SA club have been making rounds on social media.

American rapper Gunna was at Komka alongside Tyla. Image: Arturo Holmes and John Parra/Getty Images for TAG Heuer

Source: Getty Images

Gunna and Tyla light up Konka

Who knew we would live to see the day when the one and only Gunna performs at Konka? The rapper has been charting trends after his performance at the popular joint alongside Mzansi's current "IT" girl, Tyla.

Videos of the two stars arriving at Konka and vibing to some Amapiano hits have gone viral on social media. A clip shared on X by a user with the handle @HermaineM shows what went down at Konka. The post's caption read:

"Gunna jamming to Amapiano at Konka with Tyla "

Mzansi can't keep calm after Gunna and Tyla's video

Social media has been buzzing after videos of Tyla and Gunna at Konka went viral. Many fans loved seeing the American rapper enjoying Mzansi and jamming to Amapiano.

@__ThapeloM said:

"Someone's boyfriend was busy screaming “Eh Gunna” in the background "

@AustineMsagala wrote:

"Tyla invited Gunna to come. She told him SA is on fire he's missing out "

@AsshiGujjar73 commented:

"Wow nice."

@I_am_Bucie wrote:

"How don’t you guys know Gunna? Tyla’s so international, love this for herKnowing the industry next thing you’ll hear that they’re dating."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni added:

"No FOMO whatsoever. I hope people got their monies worth."

