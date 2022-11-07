American actress Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade partied all night long at Konka Soweto in South African on Sunday

The nightclub took to its timeline to post a stunning pic of the Good Deeds star and the former Miami Heat basketball player

The US celebrity couple's fans were surprised that their faves sneaked in the country without the media knowing about it

Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade are in Mzansi. The celebrity couple from the US partied up a storm at Konka in Soweto on Sunday night, 10 November.

Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade partied at Konka Soweto in South Africa. Image: @gabunion

Source: Instagram

The lux club located in the Johannesburg township took to social media to share a snap of the actress and the former professional basketball superstar. Konka captioned the pic it posted on Twitter:

"Super international Sundays @itsgabrielleu @DwyaneWade."

Gabrielle Union has acted in international movies such as Good Deeds, Think Like A Man, Breaking In and Daddy's Little Girls. Dwyane Wade played for Miami Heat for 16 years in the NBA.

Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to react to Konka's post. Many were surprised that the couple is in the country.

@ziikho_ said:

"Excuse me, WHAT?"

@_cheryl_haddish wrote:

"She's here."

@iam4evernegus commented:

"I hope there weren't any hip hop DJs playing hey. Having another celebrity tell us our club music is 10 years behind is just heartbreaking."

At the time of publishing, the snap had received over 2000 likes and 137 retweets.

50 Cent trolls Ye after he cut ties with Kanye West

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 50 Cent took to his timeline to troll Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The actor and filmmaker was reacting to the news that Ye cut ties with Kanye after his anti-Semitic remarks.

50 Cent took to Twitter to share a hilarious post. The Den of Thieves actor and rapper shared that Curtis Jackson, his real name, is cutting ties with 5O Cent. The superstar captioned his post:

"I’m getting rid of anybody who can get me fvcked up like Kanye right now! LOL."

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker is hogging world headlines after big brands cut ties with him following his anti-Semitic comments. Companies like Adidas and Balenciaga, among many, have ended their relationships with Kanye.

