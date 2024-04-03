Mall of Africa was packed with a crowd of supporters waiting to catch a peek of Tyla

The Water hitmaker recently hosted a pop-up event, and fans came in numbers to see the national treasure in the flesh

Mzansi's reactions were mixed; where some netizens were impressed by the turnout, while others claimed the event was a waste of time

Tyla had fans of all races lined up to see her at her Mall of Africa pop-up. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

Our girl Tyla had Mall of Africa packed with fans waiting to see her at her meet and greet. The singer was coming from a successful album release and came home for her pop-up and to mingle with her Mzansi supporters.

Tyla fans flood Mall of Africa to see her

Tyla recently hosted a pop-up at Mall of Africa in Midrand, and it was packed! Since her career blew up in 2023 from her hit song, Water, Mzansi hasn't seen much of her as she is now an international star.

Well, recently, South African supporters got a treat when the Grammy Award-winner came home for her meet and greet, and had fans of all races lined up to see her.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared videos from the pop-up, where one saw fans lined up in anticipation of seeing the global superstar. In the other, Tyla is seen walking through to the pop-up surrounded by a crowd of security personnel:

Netizens react to Tyla's pop-up videos

Mzansi was impressed by the influence Tyla has on young South Africans, and praised her superstar status:

MondeZuku56110 wrote:

"Young and old gathered to see a superstar, if I wasn’t working, I would’ve been there too."

WeziDaily said:

"I was here since 11:30. My feet hurt, but she is worth the wait. Gorgeous young lady."

Nathi_Manjiya posted:

"She can fill up The Dome moes."

Of course, the posts also got some hate from salty netizens:

soso_spayi threw shade:

"The police should be fighting crime, not providing protection to a 22-year-old celebrity who affords her own bodyguards."

Bhungane07 was stunned:

"This girl's Muthi is too much."

CdeDarknLovely asked:

"Don't people in Joburg have jobs?"

Tyla's Truth or Dare makes huge numbers

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's second single, Truth or Dare's impressive streaming numbers.

Though it's way behind Water with the stats, the song is Tyla's second-biggest track and became an instant hit upon release.

