Tyla's self-titled debut album has received an incredibly high rating on Pitchfork

Upon release, the singer's project became the main topic of discussion, where good and bad reviews were expressed by listeners

Pitchfork's rating sparked mixed reactions among online users, where some believed it was fitting while others felt otherwise

Pitchfork gave Tyla's debut self-titled album an impressive rating. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

In the days following the release of Tyla's highly-anticipated album, many listeners have had time to digest the PoPiano princess' debut project. Renowned music publication, Pitchfork gave the project an impressive rating that has become the centre of debate on social media.

Tyla scores big on Pitchfork

Tyla's debut self-titled album was met with an equal amount of criticism and commendation, with netizens debating all through the release weekend about the singer's project and whether or not it met their expectations.

Moving away from the noise and listening with a hopefully unbiased ear, Pitchfork delivered its rating of Tyla's debut project.

The renowned publication, having become the "Rotten Tomatoes" of music, is a respected media company that covers various music genres and is notorious for its brutally honest reviews and ratings - "The most trusted voice in music."

"She’s a savvy singer, capable of a full belt while mostly residing in the realm of sensuous breathiness, which gives her songs the air of an internal monologue."

The publication gave Tyla a cool 8/ 10 for her debut:

Tyla's self-titled album received an impressive 8/ 10 on Pitchfork.

Source: Original

Netizens weigh in on Pitchfork rating

Fans are more than satisfied with Pitchfork's rating of Tyla's album, convinced that the Grammy Award-winner's project is close to perfection:

beenlikepierce said:

"Sometimes, Pitchfork can be correct."

ladidaix praised Tyla:

"Tyla really dropped one of the best debut albums of the century, and it’s gonna continue to age well."

SylaxBlixx wrote:

"The album is amazing!"

taybiIIionaire agreed with Pitchfork:

"I know we hate Pitchfork, but I agree. I’d even give it an 8.5."

Meanwhile, some netizens believe that Pitchfork was too generous and that Tyla's project didn't live up to the hype:

cocodakidd threw shade:

"I’m getting industry plant vibes."

keepAt00l said:

"Be for real. I like her, but this album was sort of forgettable."

mafiapositions was stunned:

"They gave this garbage a better score than Eternal Sunshine."

http_positions posted:

"I know y'all lying. They've given better albums terrible scores. Tyla's album is good but chile."

Tyla inches to two million views for Water Remix

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's Water Remix with Travis Scott inching close to two million YouTube views in just three days.

Though the track received lukewarm reviews upon release, it's evident that fans warmed up to the music video after seeing La Flame bust some dance moves!

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News