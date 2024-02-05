Water hitmaker, Tyla has officially bagged her first Grammy Award

The singer shared an emotional thank-you speech, showing love to her supporters at the awards ceremony

The Tygers are dominating the social media trends, congratulating their fave on her first Grammy

Tyla thanked her Tygers after winning her first Grammy Award. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

Our girl Tyla is a Grammy Award winner, y'all! The Johannesburg singer bagged an award for Best African Music Performance, all thanks to her chart-topping smash hit, Water. Tyla gave an emotional thank-you to her die-hard supporters, almost in disbelief at her huge win.

Tyla wins Grammy Award

After the amazing year she had in 2023, Tyla can officially update her resume and social media bios to "Grammy Award winner" - she did that!

The singer's career is on the up and up, and she has become a globally-recognised singer, flying the South African flag high. She has her multi-award-nominated song, Water, to thank.

Coming from the successful premiere of her latest music video for Truth or Dare, the singer jetted off to Los Angeles for the Grammy Awards. She was nominated for Best African Music Performance along with Musa Keys, and she won:

Twitter (X) user Complex Music shared her thank-you speech:

"I never thought that I would say I won a Grammy at 22 years old. If you don't know me, I'm Tyla from South Africa and last year, God decided to change my whole life, thank you so much."

Tygers react to Tyla's Grammy win

Tyla's supporters raved at their fave's win and congratulated her:

1Deso_ was impressed:

"Your first award, being a Grammy Award, is legendary, Tyla."

I_am_Bucie said:

"Winning a Grammy before your debut album is even released is iconic. Congratulations, Tyla!"

KenGlobally showed love:

"Congratulations, mama! Bring that Grammy back to SA!"

LeeLovesBey wrote:

"Congratulations, baby! So iconic and unprecedented how your first award ever is a Grammy."

Jamani_Khanyi was proud of Tyla:

"We are proud of you here in South Africa!"

SandyTlang posted:

"After this, I’d just respectfully exclude myself from any local awards."

Tyla poses with Chris Brown

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla and Chris Brown sharing a photo at her 22nd birthday party.

The pair had just come off a tour, and their picture sparked mixed reactions from netizens:

More_Kerr said:

"That's where they say, 'If he is a Brown, run my girl, run'."

