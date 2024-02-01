Water hitmaker Tyla rubbed shoulders with US singer Chris Brown during her birthday party in Los Angeles

This is the second time the Grammy-nominated stars were photographed together, and fans are talking

They were first spotted together in Paris dancing and sharing laughs, leaving fans to wonder if the two might collaborate

Tyla and Chris Brown were spotted in Los Angeles at her birthday party. Image: Steve Eichner/Christian Vierig

Grammy-nominated singer Tyla recently celebrated her birthday by throwing a party in Los Angeles, and a few stars attended.

Tyla and Chris Brown party in LA

A picture of the Water hitmaker with the Under The Influence singer, Chris Brown, has gone viral.

The photo was shared by X blogger @MDNnewss, and the stars looked cosied up in it.

Tyla goes on tour with Chris Brown

Chris Brown added Tyla as his opening act for the Under The Influence Tour. Tyla hit several stages, such as Dublin, London, Birmingham, Zurich, Berlin, Munich, Amsterdam, Manchester, and Glasgow, to name a few.

Thanking the rising star Chris Brown wrote on Instagram:

"THANK YOU @tyla for an amazing tour! had so much fun with you and your crew. AMAZING PEOPLE. Take over the world, shawty."

Tyla said she had the best time and thanked him for everything.

Mzansi not feeling the picture

Tyla fans were not feeling the picture, as some said it was very low quality. For many, their sentiments never changed, thinking Tyla should run away.

The first time they were spotted together, they were in Paris, and Tyla did a little dance on Chris.

@miss_fine_wine lauded:

"They actually look good together."

@Woolf__sa said:

"Chris Brown looks coloured."

@Zickiie_S joked:

"They look like they are from Cape Town."

@More_Kerr joked:

"That's where they say, 'if he is a Brown, run my girl, run'."

Tyla scoops another international nomination

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla has received yet another nomination for the BRIT Awards in the International Song of the Year category.

Tyla is nominated in the same category as renowned artists like Doja Cat, SZA, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Meghan Trainor, and Nigerian singer Rema.

With this nomination, Tyla adds another accolade to her already impressive list of achievements, including a Grammy Award nomination for Best African Music Performance.

