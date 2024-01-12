There's no doubt that Tyla's song was one of the biggest in 2023

Water became a huge hit, and the music video soon followed after it got over 100 million views in just three months

Tyla's fans showed love for the visual, saying Water is a masterpiece of a song

Fans showed love to Tyla for her 'Water' music video. Images: tyla

Tyla had a phenomenal year in 2023, and for good reason. The singer's music took the world by storm after the success of her hit single, Water. The song became a chart-topping success, with the music video raking in millions of views.

Tyla makes waves with Water music video

Having seemingly moved on from the hype of her hit song to build her catalogue, it's evident that Water will always be "that" song in Tyla's discography.

Released in July 2023, the song quickly rose to the top of music charts across the globe. Sitting with over 324 million streams on Spotify, Tyla built from the success of her song with a music video.

The 21-year-old pop star delivered an early 2000s-inspired visual, seemingly taking notes from Michael Jackson's You Rock My World. In just three months, the music video has over 100 million views on YouTube and counting!

Fans show love to Tyla's music video

Netizens can't get enough of the Water music video and showered Tyla with praise for her exceptional work. The song also became one of Barack Obama's favourite tracks of 2023:

sejalmadison4839 said:

"Tyla, you slayed this one, hard! Such a pleasant voice to the ears."

SUMO_64 praised Tyla:

"NOW THIS IS MUSIC!! This hit gives me ‘back in the day’ vibes. I’m loving every second of it. The song, the music video, everything! Keep this up! Bringing back old school!"

timpratt9784 wrote:

"Everything about her feels early 2000s, and I am ready for it. Her style, her vibe, and her vocals - giving me Aaliyah/ Ashanti chills."

danaz24 cheered:

"YES!!!! This is the kind of music video we’ve been waiting for and that you deserve! You ate this up, babe!"

rezw667 posted:

"Beautiful artist, beautiful song, beautiful video, everything about her is perfect!"

DaBestis cheered Tyla on:

"100M on YouTube!! TYLA, YOU'VE MADE IT, QUEEN!!"

melissasabie722 was impressed:

"I am loving the vibe! Tyla, you are truly gorgeous and so talented!!"

