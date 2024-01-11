An American TikTokker spent some time with a rural family in Charlestown in KwaZulu-Natal

She posted a video of her magical time at the top of Laing's Nek pass with the family in the beautiful scenery

While she described her incredible trip to the area, Mzansi had different things to say about the video

The American TikTokker shared a video of time spent with a local family from Charlestown in KwaZulu-Natal. Source: @gabychivs

The TikTokker, who posts under the handle @gabychivs, has shared several videos of her three months in South Africa. From the Western Cape to KwaZulu-Natal, she has experienced a Gatsby to the natural wonder of South Africa.

Beautiful time spent

The TikTok video shows the woman sharing time with the family, singing and dancing while engaging with their children and spending time on their farm.

Mzansi divided

The video amassed over 16,000 views on TikTok and some South Africans in the comments responded positively.

Melelo shared their excitement:

"This is so pure!"

Mel was a proud South African:

"Experience all parts of South Africa, please…thank you for making this one a positive and happy one! We need more of this."

Chante commends them:

"The best way to experience the country instead of doing touristy stuff."

Nduu was inspired:

"ohw this is so beautiful to watch."

But while many in the comments shared their love for the video, some people came with confusion and negativity, particularly in one instance where the children in the village can be seen washing clothing in a bucket with comments accusing them of washing the tourist clothes, including underwear.

Lebogang gave them some advice:

"This is all beautiful girl. But please know it's taboo to have kids washing/touching your underwear as an adult person."

Milaqgaba was infuriated:

"Now, why are the babies washing your undies?"

Palesa was irrirated:

"I don't know why this video is annoying me. Maybe because white people dabble in African culture “for fun” and then still go back to their mansions "

