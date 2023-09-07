A woman from Gauteng poured her heart over how appreciative she was for her mother’s support

Her parent assists her in innumerable ways in raising her child, which includes giving him affection and supporting him financially

Her post led women to open up about how their moms took over the role of mothers to their kids, something they are grateful for

the grateful woman told Briefly News that the two are inseparable

A Johannesburg woman had a lot of love to share for her mother, whom she considers her pillar of strength.

She sang her mom’s praises for all the affection and adoration she poured on her child and wished from her heart that she could one day display how much she appreciated her.

Woman thanks mother for helping raise her son

@phumla_buthelezi’s TikTok video is a heartwarming tribute to her parent, who plays the part of being a grandmother with grace and honour. Her clip is an offering that gives a glimpse of the bond the two share.

Her mother buys her child nappies, plays lovingly with him, spends time with him and keeps him company. She comforts him and laughs with her grandson, who is as cute as ever.

Woman reveals to Briefly News how close their bond is

Phumla said that her child, who is seven months old, only wants his grandmother.

"I'm the mother, but whenever my child cries, my mother is the only person to calm him down. The way he smiles when he sees my mother is priceless. I even get jealous sometimes. My mother has shown me how to be an excellent mother to my child. I watch how she takes care of my child, and I take notes. She's a queen. She doesn't say a lot, but her actions speak more than her words. I want to take her out for a message and treat her to something good and then take her out for lunch and give her a present," she sid.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi women tell similar stories of caring moms

South Africans shared personal accounts of how their mothers have taken the role of loving their grandchildren with passion and zeal.

Nothando said:

“My mom took my daughter when she was 8 months old. Today she’s 8 years old. She’s always telling me that if I want a child, I must make my own because this one is hers.”

Kokiimahlaola added:

“My mom. She even named my baby. She wishes she could buy all those things for my baby, but we both know she doesn’t have the financial strength to do so.”

Salmahmamzangwa remarked:

“My mother and my boy are inseparable. May the Lord keep our mothers safe for us.”

Missann is thankful.

“I recently gave birth. I’ve never been so grateful for my mom. She’s been a hero.”

Ntandokayisemlala lost her loving mother.

“My mom from 2018 helped me raise my daughter. In 2021 she passed away. I will never heal from losing such a mom.”

RipfumeloMahanti wrote:

“My mom took my son from me when he was three days old, and I had to return to university for exams. Even today, she doesn’t want to detach.”

