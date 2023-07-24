A video of a young woman and her grandmother shopping for an iPhone has gone viral on the socials

The footage posted on TikTok shows the elderly lady paying for the Apple device in cash

The young woman expressed gratitude for her gogo, and netizens responded with sweet comments to the post

A young woman took to social media to show off how her grandmother spoiled her with a brand-new phone.

One gogo balled big for her grandchild and spoiled her with a new iPhone. Image: @siimply_kea/TikTok

TikTok video shows gogo buying her grandchild a new iPhone

A video posted on TikTok by @siimply_kea shows her at an iStore with her gogo as she picks out a new Apple device.

The gogo is seen paying for the phone in cold hard cash before the grandchild shoes off her new phone. One of the biggest reasons why Apple products are so expensive is because of the high-end components and materials used in their production, The Tech Advocate explains.

She captioned the post:

"POV: Your grandmother is actually your 'rich n*gga' and spoils you."

According to iPhoneGeeks, Apple always makes sure to maintain the quality of the internal and external hardware components of iPhones making them more reliable than other smartphones. This improves the overall build quality of the iPhones but makes them expensive.

@S*xy rich Taurus said:

"AND SHE BOUGHT IT CASH!!!"

@Siphesihle replied:

“Ngasho imali ye stokvel ingahlali kumina."

@male_fairy wrote:

"My granny would probably do the same, but she’s dead, so I guess we’ll never know."

@Refiloe Ndlovu commented:

"When miss mam bought me my first designer, I knew I didn’t need no man."

@melo wrote:

"And they always deal with cash."

@Yiso_ said:

"My grandmother was like that with me. I was her favourite; that woman would have moved mountains for me, spoiled me rotten, haven’t healed."

