A video of a young man receiving an iPhone as a gift from his sister has been doing the rounds online

The footage posted on TikTok shows the young man opening the package and reacting with joy and excitement

Many entertained people adored his reaction and responded with sweet messages in the comments section

A woman surprised her younger brother in the most thoughtful way, leaving him utterly speechless.

A young man was over the moon when his sister gifted him an iPhone. Image: @blackpearls122/TikTok

Appreciative brother overjoyed upon receiving iPhone from sister

A video posted on TikTok by @blackpearls122 shows the young man opening a package from Vodacom with a big smile on his face.

Upon realising what was inside, the man threw the package on the couch and ran in excitement. He returned to continue opening the package as he took out his new iPhone and continued displaying much excitement.

"Reaction when I gave my brother his new iPhone, he was over the moon," the post was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the heartwarming video

The cute video warmed Mzansi netizens' hearts as they responded to the video with sweet comments. Many peeps loved the brother's priceless reaction.

@Noxolo Mavuso37 replied:

"My brother drinks my alcohol every chance he gets ."

@Mbulaz’omnyama said:

"for me to this for my siblings️️❤️."

@Nomzamo Mokoatsi wrote:

"His reaction is everything ."

@user3068037107324 responded:

"♥️♥️♥️ God bless the hand that brought the iPhone and bless ur little brother to see that family matters no matter what circumstances ♥️."

@Lwandle said:

"Zabheka phezulu izinyawo! SO sweet, man!!."

@dimphomole477 replied:

"May God keep blessing you so you can continue to take care of your family send my love and prayers ."

@enhley8 commented:

"He's blessed to have a sister like you, yaaz."

