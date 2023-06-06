A video of a dad getting his son to help him with his car has been doing the rounds on social media

The heartwarming footage shows the man's car stuck in the mud before his proactive son helps tow him out

The precious moment captured netizens' hearts as they responded with positive comments on the man's parenting style

Dads who go out of their way to make their little ones feel seen and loved are extraordinary.

A little boy came to his dad's rescue when he was stuck in the mud. Image: @thetele_mholo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Dad gets his son to tow him out of the mud

One loving dad made his son's day after getting him to help when he found himself in a "tricky situation" when his car was stuck.

The heartwarming video posted on TikTok shows the father's car stuck in the mud before his son tows him out with his cute bike toy.

The boy attaches a tow belt to the car and his bike before pulling the car as he drives his bike forward.

Watch the sweet moment below:

The importance of loving fathers

In the wise words of Billy Graham:

“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.”

According to Bright Horizons, an affectionate and nurturing father-child relationship furthers the development of children's achievement, peer popularity and personal adjustment.

Loving fathers, who provide good, firm guidance without arbitrarily imposing their will, help to promote children's competence.

South Africans praise the loving father

South African netizens found the playful moment adorable and nurturing as they commended the dad on positively bonding with his son.

Ndlovukazi Shabangu commented:

"I don't think you're aware of the power you're instilling in this boy. Men are so broken because they weren't built a foundation like this. Thank you, Sir."

Lucky Ncube242 said:

"Ivale mfana izokuqhatha nabantu ."

Tumeliso(BabyGirl Ya monnaka❤) wrote:

"The sweetest thing I've seen in June."

MaYhokazi33 said:

"Ngaze ngakhala."

Sine M commented:

"Manje usisi yena supervisor yini?"

BhojeniKaThabisa

"The book you are making him write, will go a long way in his life."

Soli reacted:

"Wow, this is beautiful . You just gave the boy confidence."

Mluleki replied:

"Best daddy, wangenza ngahalela ukubanayo nami ingane. Supa ."

