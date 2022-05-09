Social media users love the perfect combination of a father and his son who are recording notable hits together

Peter Mutungi and his prince charming son, Fayez Bundi, compose and share their amazing songs online

They have gained attention from their fans who love their work, which speaks volumes for them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After sharing some of their beautiful songs online, a Nairobi dad and his little boy have left netizens in awe.

Peter and Fayez Bundi. Photo: Peter Mutungi.

Source: UGC

The powerful duo of Peter Bundi Mutungi and his cute boy Fayez Bundi has caught the eyes of social media users.

The dad and son, who live in Kasarani, Sunton, have produced many songs together but have only recorded a few online.

Speaking to TUKO.co.ke in an exclusive interview, Mutungi, whose stage name is Michael Bundi, recounted how it all started.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Our musical projects started way back when Fayez was only two-years-old. He was drumming at that tender age, and that was when I took notice of his talent.

"I could cue give him when to sing after a drum roll, and he would enter so perfectly, which is unusual for such a child," Mutungi said.

Mutungi added it was at that age that his son started writing songs and making melodies to his dad's beats.

"We are on the brink of also doing a video of one of his songs he had done when he was only two because we were waiting for the perfect and proper timing," an elated Mutungi said.

Their daily routine when they wake up is to do vocal practice and piano workouts and make beats in the evening after school.

Mutungi highlighted he does not want to overwhelm his boy with so many instruments, despite him playing the drums at an early age.

As a father, Mutungi wants to make a total impact in his five-year-old kid's life and chose homeschooling.

"I wanted him to homeschool so that I can spend more time with him and make a direct impact n his life," the caring father said.

Mutungi, an artiste, says they do everything together, including running, playing football, playing board games, building blocks and going to the movies.

He mentioned that his parenting journey has been a bittersweet experience but mostly sweet as he is a believer.

"One thing that gives me hope is the fact that he (Fayez) understands God and righteousness. So everything he does must be pegged on that foundation," 26-year-old Mutungi noted.

His vision is to manage Fayez's career as he continues to grow musically and spiritually to a success.

He wants to give him exposure to a live concert to set him apart from other musicians in the future.

"I already have some instrumentalists who will join us and help us perform a virtual live concert at will give my son a platform and exposure," the producer, Mutungi, added.

Father-son adorable moment

In a separate story published by Briefly News, a father's adorable moment with his son inspired dads to share photos bonding with their kids.

A dad shared snaps of himself and his adorable toddler getting ready to enjoy a treat.

The bond between the father and son shared online resulted in an opening for others to show what fatherhood meant for them.

The snaps inspired other dads to join in and share their moments with their kids.

Source: Briefly News