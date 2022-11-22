One determined father took to social media to share how he drove throughout the night to surprise his baby girl

Twitter user @LMkonqo was determined to get to his child's Grade R graduation ceremony in the nick of time

His strategy worked as he shared an adorable photo of him holding his happy daughter in the sweet post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It's always heartwarming to hear stories of parents going the extra mile for their little ones. A loving father drove throughout the night to surprise his baby girl at her Grade R graduation ceremony.

One dad was determined to make it to his baby girl's Grade R graduation. Image: @LMkonqo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @LMkonqo took to the bluebird app to share how he endured a long night on the road while maintaining constant contact with his child's mother.

"Umama wakhe kept on updating me that they're now on the way to the school not knowing that I was waiting for them on some ta-daaa!! Evidence of driving the whole night on the bumper," he wrote.

The doting dad also posted a photo of him holding his precious daughter, who appeared quite chuffed by the surprise.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi peeps were touched by the sweet gesture and responded with sweet comments on the post.

@GwiliYedwa commented:

"Don't do that again, what if her other dad was there you are an amazing father."

@Akila1102 replied:

"Keep showing up she will never forget those important life events when you showed up. ❤️.”

@ThabisoMAG2 said:

“Wenza umsebenzi wakho nje ngo baba kakukho smanga lapho nkabi yami. Qhubeka uyinakekele ingane yakho.”

@TreasureLion wrote:

"Planning on doing the same for my daughter nge-2nd. Difference is that I want her to wake up ekseni sendikhona so that the excitement dies down. She has a stage play on the day."

Entrepreneur and loving father starts street sandwich business with his last R800 to provide for his child

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young man took the initiative to start a sandwich business with just R800 in his pocket to help provide for his child.

Itumeleng Lokomamyane is the founder of Sandwich Nton Nton and a dad who started a sandwich business to look after his child.

He may have started with little, but he now makes over R20 000 a month.

According to a post by HOBO Group ZA on Facebook, Itumeleng buys ingredients in bulk, except bread, as it has to be bought daily to prepare sandwiches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News