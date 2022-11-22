An amusing video of a woman saying a speech at a couple's wedding has been doing the rounds online

She is heard congratulating the bride before asking the groom to buy his wife perfume so she can smell good

Sheer annoyance was written all over the newlyweds' faces which left SA netizens amused by the shady speech

One bold woman's speech at a wedding left the newlyweds, as well as the guests, feeling very awkward.

One bride was embarrassed after a woman advised her husband to buy her perfume.Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

In a video posted by Twitter user Kulani (@kulanicool), a woman armed with a microphone can be heard congratulating the newlyweds on their nuptials and going on about how the bride is the first woman to get married at their church as other women joined the congregation as married women already.

Things take an awkward turn after she requests the groom to buy his wife perfume.

"So she can always smell beautiful. Buy a perfume of your choice that has a scent that always draw you close to her. That's the only request I have. Make sure you buy her perfume. It's hot so we all have to smell good. Amen, Hallelujah," the woman is heard saying.

The annoyed looks from the bride and groom spoke volumes as they listened to the woman's speech. Mzansi netizens, on the other hand, couldn't help but poke fun at the awkward moment and responded with banter to the tweet.

@Leruo_ replied:

"I don't think she meant it the way we taking it."

@MeMabaso responded:

"It comes from a good place, 2 things I buy for my woman without any hesitation is perfume and under-wears. .”

@DeAdaGuy1 commented:

“Ngizwe ngo "abanye bafike sebe shadile" ukuthi kuningi okuzayo.”

@BigBoyyBlu said:

"The people y'all give the mics at your weddings qxa."

@LaRossay1 wrote:

"The closing line took me "kuyashisa phela ngaphandle" the liver in front of phambi kwabantu pho! That video needs to get edited."

Source: Briefly News