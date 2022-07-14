Itumeleng Lokomamyane is the founder of Sandwich Nton Nton, a street-side business where he sells wholesome and tasty sandwiches

The HOBO Group ZA Facebook page revealed that he started his business with his last R800 and now makes about R20 000 a month

Although he does face some operational challenges, he hopes to one day have food trucks positioned at events

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young man took the initiative to start a sandwich business with just R800 in his pocket to help provide for his child.

Itumeleng Lokomamyane is the founder of Sandwich Nton Nton and a dad who started a sandwich business to look after his child.

Itumeleng Lokomamyane went after his business dream with his child in mind. Image: HOBO Group ZA/Facebook, @sandwich_kiing/Twitter

Source: Facebook

He may have started with little, but he now makes over R20 000 a month.

According to a post by HOBO Group ZA on Facebook, Itumeleng buys ingredients in bulk, except bread, as it has to be bought daily to prepare sandwiches.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“When we started, the private security confiscated our sandwiches and we had to pay R700 to start renting a location at the taxi rank,” reflected the entrepreneur.

Itumeleng also shared that law enforcement officials also tend to give him a hard time as they ask him to move his stall frequently.

The businessman says his big dream is to start a chain of shops across South Africa and food trucks that can be positioned at events where people can buy his food.

“Maybe over a 100 coffee shop locations. When I get tired, especially in the late morning, I think to myself that I am not where I want to be yet, and I keep pushing forward,” said Itumeleng.

Many netizens were inspired by his hustle and can-do attitude in making his food venture a success, not only for himself but for his family too.

Fezile Ngondeka replied:

“Big up my man never give up.”

Thupi Wa Batho Radebe commented:

“IBaba and hustler with a vision ✌✊.”

Relo Ree Fifi said:

“Proud of you bro....”

Mandla Mindlo-Luv Madonsela wrote:

“If you are not motivated by this then you deserve to be poor and ungaceli imali kimi,anginayo yakho.”

Meet Soweto’s 'Burger Uncle' Tiyani Maluleke, who runs a successful food truck he built himself

In another story, Briefly News reported that having not entirely enjoyed the food he grew up eating, Tiyani Maluleke rolled up his sleeves and got into the kitchen, where taught himself how to cook from the tender age of 8, making him the good cook he is today.

It was this can-do attitude that made the young man a successful entrepreneur. As the founder of GRUB WORX, a food truck that serves mouth-watering burgers in Soweto, he is making a name for himself in the local fast food industry.

The 27-year-old, who is actually a skilled mechanic by profession, spoke to Briefly News about the inspiration behind his flourishing business.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News