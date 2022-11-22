The year is almost over, and many people are taking to their social media platforms to celebrate their 2022 wins.

Twitter user @mnqobimtolo is one who never shies away from flaunting his achievements on social media.

He left people inspired after he shared his big win for 2022 on Twitter, and people have since taken to the comments sections to react.

Thulani Mtolo celebrates a big milestone.

Source: Twitter

@mnqobimtolo sparked different reactions on Twitter after posting a picture with a caption that reads:

"Ending the year on a high note."

The picture was of a letter from his workplace informing him about his promotion and salary increase.

In the comments section, some people were inspired and congratulated him, while others questioned why he flaunted his achievements on the socials. @lvaVivv wrote:

"Congratulations! I just got goosebumps. I think I'm more excited for you more than you are. More wins for you stranger ."

@tiisetso_bauba asked:

"Genuine Ask?? Why do you guys feel the need to post such information publicly on this platform?"

In @mnqobimtolo's defence, @Fryinpanwarrior said:

"He didn’t post information. He hid the information. He posted a life achievement. It’s something normal people do. It’s a feel-good thing.Perhaps let the brother enjoy the fruits of his hard work?Maybe a small congrats might be in order, instead of a random crit?"

"Congratulations bafo. Please buy more bottles and post them again ubahlanyise futhi," @Eskay_Henry wrote.

Mzansi stans woman showing off her gains for 2022 in a viral video

In another article, Briefly News reported about a young successful farmer who took to TikTok to open up about her 2022 achievements.

TikTok user @Yulenda is a successful Durban-based farmer. Backed up with her Business Law degree from the Durban University of Technology (DUT), she runs her poultry business successfully.

She took to her TikTok account and shared an inspiring video of her business, graduations, and date nights with the love of her life.

@Yulenda was also open to sharing information about how she started her poultry farming business. Her comments section was filled with congratulatory messages and questions from those who want to venture into the farming industry.

