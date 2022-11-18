A hardworking young lady left South Africa inspired after showing off her 2022 achievements on TikTok

@Yulenda is a successful farmer and a Durban University of Technology (DUT) Business Law graduate

People have since taken to the comments section to react, and many asked questions and revealed that they were interested in getting into the farming business.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Image. @Yulenda/TikTok

Source: UGC

A young poultry entrepreneur, @Yulenda, was not selfish with information when people flooded her comments section after seeing a beautiful clip she posted giving people a sneak peek inside her 2022.

She posted a video on TikTok showing her successful chicken and vegetable business and also celebrating the big milestone of bagging her degree.

Talking about how her business was born, @Yulenda said when she was busy with her business law degree, she got interested in farming. She then joined DUT Entrepreneurial Desk and Center, an organization that helps DUT students with business financial assistance, training, mentorship, etc.

She shared that they then took her to the KZN Poultry Institution, where she did her business training. @Yulenda also encouraged those who are interested in poultry to go to the institution, saying it is one of the best in Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the comments section, @bongi_mlambo said:

"Such an inspiration cc may God protect you."

@Slindile Gambushe also wrote:

"Keep up the good work sibukela kunina keep on motivating and inspiring us through your excellence "

@Tumi Jonathan:

"I don't know you, but I am soo proud of you. Keep going , I am really inspired."

Mzansi was inspired by a man who upgraded business from bicycle to scooter.

Briefly News also published another inspiring story of a young entrepreneur from Nelspruit in Mpumalanga

Rias Mohlabina Rian is the owner of the food joint Colony Cafe, founded last December 2021.

He is now a proud employer of seven young people. Rian said his business had come a long way, from delivering food on a bicycle to buying a second-hand scooter for his business.

"We Graduated for being Entrepreneurs, creating employment locally. No inheritance, No Funding, just Knowledge and Wisdom," the young entrepreneur wrote on his Facebook page...I serve the community and feed families. It's not a hustle anymore. It's a full-time job," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News