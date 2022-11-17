Businessman Rias Mohlabina Rian's story is such an inspiration to many other up-and-coming entrepreneurs

He is the proud owner of the food joint called Colony Cafe, based in Kabokweni, Nelspruit, which he started a few mongs ago

Rias opened up about how he started his business, the challenges he faced along the way and where he is today

Mpumalanga-based businessman Rias Mohlabina started from the bottom, and today he owns one of the most successful food businesses in the Mpumalanga province.

When he started his business, he only hoped it would work out, but because of his consistency and hard work, his business is doing well.

His food joint started last year, December 2021, and after a lot of sweat and tears, his business has grown, and he has since employed seven young people.

The young businessman said when he first started his business, he used to deliver food on a bicycle, but today he has a scooter for food deliveries.

"We Graduated for being Entrepreneurs, creating employment locally. No inheritance, No Funding just Knowledge and Wisdom," the young entrepreneur wrote on his Facebook page.

He added:

"I serve the community and feed families. It's not a hustle anymore, it's a full time job."

