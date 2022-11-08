Utlwanang Mmeti, a sneaker brand owner, recently took social media by storm after revealing that he has opened his own sneaker store.

The 17-year-old also scored his first television interview, where he spoke about his entrepreneurial journey.

He said he started his sneaker business to inspire other young and upcoming entrepreneurs to follow their dreams.

Dapper Footwear owner and now brand new sneaker shop owner Utlwanang Mmeti is an inspiration to many young people.

The young entrepreneur from Rustenburg in the North West recently opened his sneaker shop in Midrand. Speaking to Newzroom Africa, Utlwanang said his journey started in his mother's garage in 2020 during the lockdown.

"I wanted to start a new business, so we looked at what people like, and that's sneakers," he said.

Utlwanang said he then started designing and penning down ideas for entering the market. He said he later sent everything to the manufacturers and started running his business which was only available online at the time.

He shared that the support from his peers has been amazing. He added:

"I want to inspire them so they can do the same for themselves, work hard and change the situation at their homes and help with the unemployment crisis."

He also told Newzroom Africa that he will be taking a gap year next year to focus on his business. Utlwanang hopes to go to university and pursue his studies once his business takes off.

