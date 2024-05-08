Mzansi poked fun at Limpopo singer Shebeshxt and choreographer and former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo

After a side-by-side picture of them went viral, a tweep joked and said they were father and son

The post sparked a debate online while many made witty remarks about their uncanny resemblance

Celebrity look-a-likes are nothing new. However, some social media users could not let go of the opportunity to poke fun at Somizi Mhlongo and Shebeshxt.

Fans are saying Somizi and Shebeshxt might be related after pictures of them went viral. Image: @somizi, @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Why fans are saying Shebeshxt is Somizi's son

The new kid on the block, Shebeshxt, has been on everyone's lips lately. After being thrust into fame, he often trends for either the wrong or slightly positive reasons.

This time, a fan noticed the uncanny resemblance between him and choreographer and former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo.

After a side-by-side picture of them went viral, a tweep, @Ndi_Muvenda_, joked and said they were father and son.

"Did you know that Somizi is Shebeshxt's biological father!?"

Mzansi deliberates on the post

The post sparked a wide debate online because it is obviously false. Some joined in on the fun, while many others called the tweep out for posting about fake news.

@_LeratoMabuzaM:

"Haai wena @somizi come this side. Is this true?"

@Lebz2Nice:

"Twitter engagement will make people look like a bag of cement yazi."

@Ronewa_Mathephe:

"Aowa Bafana!"

@_LeratoMabuzaM:

"Who is the mother."

@iamRTI:

"Wait till he catches you."

@ShadowNgobeni:

"They look alike though."

@Mpho80463255:

"Yes, but in your dreams."

@oscargaddafi:

"Yes we knew...anything else you wanna ask?"

@ChipoMemor77105:

"I believe you."

@GololakhoNjand:

"Not suprised at all.. there is resemblance!"

Shebeshxt meets DJ Karri

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt showed a different side to him after a series of unpleasant videos. Shebeshxt is known for being caught up in violent altercations, but this time, it was different.

The Limpopo singer met DJ Karri for the first during his recent outing, and they had a heartwarming interaction. Twerka hitmaker hailed DJ Karri as his role model, and he lauded him, receiving praise online.

Source: Briefly News