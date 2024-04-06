Shebeshxt had a live performance that recently went viral on X after the musician did the unexpected

Fans were shocked as they watched Shebeshxt scare an audience member that attended his concert

Sizwe Dhlomo joined in as Mzansi peeps reacted to Shebeshxt's latest instance of violence, which was directed at a fan

Shebeshxt had yet another dramatic, violent clash. The musician had X buzzing over his latest live performance.

Shebeshxt allegedly took out a gun at his show in a video. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Fans are not new to seeing Shebeshxt in controversy, as he has been caught on camera fighting fans. The latest incident angered netizens on X, and Sizwe Dhlomo shared his two cents.

Shebeshxt points alleged firearm at fan

In a TikTok video reposted by @MDNnews, Shebeshxt is on stage when he pulls out what looks like a gun. The artist did the unthinkable and pointed it at a fan in the crowd.

Sizwe Dhlomo speak son Shebeshxt gun video

Mznais peeps were disturbed by the footage of Shebeshxt. Netizens commented that he should be in jail for pointing a gun. Others were convinced that he was holding a toy gun.

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo said:

"This is against the law.'

@JusCallMeWill commented:

"I knew he was bad. But this is appalling."

@Mr_Mosoeu wrote:

"I have nothing against this boy, but his behaviour is gonna end his career. He must focus on making music."

@KwaneleN00 exclaimed:

"Hebana! Bro is a menace to society."

@Bongani_Wale declared:

"This is irresponsible, arrest this man."

@gistwhere insisted:

"Woah haike this reckless behaviour shouldn't be accepted! Next thing "it was an accident"

@Ndi_Muvenda_ argued:

"That's a toy this boy is a cool guy he can't be that reckless in fact his son left it in the back."

@ApheleleJody countered:

"This is against the law, arrest Shebeshxt."

SA divided as Shebeshxt addresses viral video hitting a fan

Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt finally addressed the encounter that led him to hit a fan. The Limpopo rapper suggested that he was provoked and retaliated to the disrespect. While most netizens laughed off Shebe's bad temper, others warned him to calm down before things go south.

Shebeshxt has been involved in several altercations with fans in recent months, though none ever escalated - until recently.

The rapper was recorded in the middle of a crowd, arguing with an unknown man before slapping him and driving off.

