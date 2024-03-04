Shebeshxt was caught on camera assaulting a fan who allegedly threw a bottle at his car

The viral video sparked outrage, with many on social media criticising his behavior and predicting trouble for him if he continues

Fans expressed concerns about his actions, warning that he may face serious consequences if he doesn't change his ways

Another week, another Shebeshxt scandal. the controversial star who is always trending for all the wrong reasons was recently caught on camera assaulting a fan.

Shebeshxt was caught on camera assaulting a fan. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt hits fan in viral video

Not a week goes by without Shebeshxt trending for doing something bad. The star who made headlines for having altercations with his fans also trended for bribing traffic police officers.

A video shared by @freshmenmag on Instagram shows the moment Shebeshxt stepped out of his car to attack the fan. According to the caption, it all started when the fan threw a bottle at Shebe's car. The caption read:

"@official.shebeshxt deals with a man who allegedly threw a bottle at his car while he was driving past."

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's video

Social media are getting tired of Shebeshxt's thug behaviour. Many said he is going to land in hot water if he continues with the controversies.

@2k.so.big said:

"Shebe drives himself to gigs. Shebe manages his own career. Shebe trains his own Dj. Shebe counts his own money. Shebe takes matters into his own hands"

@don___sidonio commented:

"I new that guy isn't a good person."

@thembartiztikndlovu added:

"This is dude is going back to jail."

@_ntokozo_sa noted:

"1 day he will do this on wrong people and sh*t will happen to him wait and see."

@mcobothi_siboniso said:

"This guy will see heaven early…You can’t be going around hitting people one day uzoshaya inkabi kuzonuka umsizi."

@pinky_mokgethi_ said:

"They are gonna trap him one day. He should let things slide. Most celebs do."

Shebeshxt shares his side after viral video fighting with a fan

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt finally addressed the encounter that led him to hit a fan. The Limpopo rapper suggested that he was provoked and retaliated to the disrespect.

While most netizens laughed off Shebe's bad temper, others warned him to calm down before things go south.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News