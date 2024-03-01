Shebeshxt is making headlines for allegedly giving bribes to traffic officers after being caught speeding, sparking calls for his and the officers' arrest

A video going viral shows officers allegedly asking for money, with social media users condemning corruption and demanding action

Fans criticised Shebeshxt for allegedly participating in bribery, suggesting he should not have given money

Shebeshxt is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star's name popped up on social media again after he was caught on camera seemingly giving bribes to traffic officers who had stopped him for speeding.

Traffic officers were allegedly caught on camera asking Shebeshxt for money. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt allegedly gives bribes to traffic cops

Shebeshxt is always making the headlines for doing the wrong things. The star who was trending recently after surviving a horrible car accident in Polokwane has caused a buzz on social media.

A video shared by the MDN News blog on social media showed the moment traffic cops stopped the controversial star for allegedly speeding. They went on to ask Shebe for some money. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Traffic officers were caught on camera asking for money. The officer was heard on camera saying, "Give us a Thousand rand" from Shebeshxt who was allegedly caught speeding."

Fans call for Shebeshxt and the officers' arrest

Social media users have called for the immediate arrest of the corrupt officers and Shebeshxt for giving them money. Many said they should be used as an example to stop crime.

@Aus_Keke said:

"They all should be arrested including Shebe."

@Okuhle_CFM wrote:

"It was unfortunate that it was recorded, they always want money when they stop you - there are few cases whereby they'd do their job and not take nor ask for a bribe."

@tinyikobaloyi said:

"Did he pay the "tao?" Otherwise, he is wrong like them. Where there is a corruptor there is corrupted."

@Dingswayo_N noted:

"He has money to splash in public, Shiya kuncane baba..."

Shebeshxt shares his side after viral video fighting with a fan

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt finally addressed the encounter that led him to hit a fan. The Limpopo rapper suggested that he was provoked and retaliated to the disrespect. While most netizens laughed off Shebe's bad temper, others warned him to calm down before things go south.

Shebeshxt has been involved in several altercations with fans in recent months, though none ever escalated - until recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News