Controversial rapper Shebeshxt shocked social media by taking selfies with fans at the scene of a terrible car accident in Polokwane

Some fans took pictures with Shebeshxt, prompting concern from social media users who felt he should have been given time to recover from the accident

The incident sparked debate about social media culture and respect for privacy, with users commenting on the nature of the selfies

Controversial rapper Shebeshxt shocked social media users after taking pictures with his fans at the scene of the accident. The star survived a terrible crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Shebeshxt took pictures with his fans after being involved in a car accident. Image: @TiisetxoSetso and @official.shebeshxt

Shebeshxt interacts with fans after accident

Mzansi star Shebeshxt's fans and followers took the chance to take pictures with their favourite star soon after his accident. Briefly News reported that Shebe was involved in a tragic accident close to Goseame Mall in Polokwane.

The Ambulance hitmaker sustained a few injuries, but his VW GTI hatchback was totally wrecked. A picture shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by @PhutiSemenya14 shows the star taking selfies with fans at the accident scene. Many were shocked that Shebe had time to take pictures minutes after surviving a crash. The caption of the post read:

"After a horrible car accident this is South Africa "

Fans react to Shebe taking pics after his accident

Some social media users expressed concern after the post went viral. Many said fans should have given Shebeshxt the time to deal with the accident instead of asking for pictures.

@Jeff62482131 said:

"He is not connected to the car, he is connected to human, that’s nice about SA you see"

@Refilwe90465242 commented:

"The car parts on the pavement "

@Sihle_16 noted:

"If he was dead, they still would've posted him... Ai social media kodwa "

