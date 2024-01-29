This woman watched people run from gale-force winds that struck a restaurant in Midrand Johannesburg

TikTok user @bigmadame_ shared a video showing the large restaurant windows swinging wildly while people ran

Mzansi people laugh at the crazy weather and how people just up and left the restaurant without a thought

A woman was having a casual lunch date when gale force winds hit Midrand Johannesburg and had people evacuating the restaurant.

A Midrand restaurant had its windows blown off by wild winds that went viral on TikTok. Image: (@bigmadame_)

Some of the weather we have been having in South Africa has people wondering all sorts of things. Snow, floods, and wild winds, what's next?

Midrand restaurant gets hit with wild winds

TikTok user @bigmadame_ shared a video showing the restaurant being evacuated after gale-force winds hit. The waitrons tried their best to save the beautiful big windows, but Mother Nature did her thing.

In the video, you see people running for their lives, literally, and poor waitrons doing the most to control the situation. The first video got over 4.2 million views and was followed up with another.

Take a look at these two clips:

Mzansi people hold onto their wigs

The video had people shook and wondering what the total damage was. Some even came forward to second that the weather has been crazy.

Read some of the comments:

Nompumelelo Mpumie Z said:

“Midrand weather will kill us one day ”

TheRealTracyT had jokes:

“After posting on WhatsApp that you're on a date in Midrand. Then one of the monitoring spirits tries to deal with you traditionally ”

King Khyla :) was finished:

“My sista grabbed her bag and LEFT. ”

user6191270777495 was shocked:

“Why does it look like the restaurant is moving at high speed ”

Bloemfontein stormy weather was SA tripping

Briefly News reported that the Bloemfontein area was severely affected by a storm. Many people were shocked after seeing the after-effects of the bad weather in Free State.

The video detailing the storm in this effect left people fascinated. Online users commented on the video with their thoughts.

A TikTok video by @ritadaisy shows Bloemfontein's recent storm. In the video, people's houses collapsed.

