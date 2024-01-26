Global site navigation

Woman Unveils Epic Burger Feast With Friends on TikTok: SA Is Stoked “This Would Be Heaven”
People

Woman Unveils Epic Burger Feast With Friends on TikTok: SA Is Stoked “This Would Be Heaven”

by  Johana Mukandila
  • A woman took to social media, where she showcased a massive burger she ordered along with her friends
  • In the video, the group showed off a variety of meals they ordered
  • People's mouths were watery as they flooded the comments inquiring about the place

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

A group of friends is seen feasting on a massive restaurant burger, which intrigued people.

A woman showcased the huge burger she ordered along with her friends.
A group of friends feasting a massive burger in a TikTok video. Image: PeopleImages/Getty Image @phutea_b33/TikTok
Source: UGC

A group of peeps fest on a massive burger

@phutea_b33 shared a video on TikTok of her along with her friends, who decided to spoil themselves with lunch. The clip has gathered over 1.2 million viewers and thousands of likes and comments. In the clip, the friends sit at a restaurant waiting for food. As the video progresses, the waiter arrives with their meal, which looks out of this world.

Read also

TikTok video captures woman with slimming wires trying to eat noodles: "I was too hungry"

They ordered a massive burger with chips, chicken wings, sausage and calamari.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the massive burger

Ursula1704 said:

"These portions are huuuuuuge. The service is amazing. Thank you Mustang Sally's Hatfield for my grand daughters special day Saturday."

User wrote:

"Am I the only one who doesn’t like my plate to have tooo much food, like its not appetising at all."

Tshepo Speedforce begged the woman to share the location of the place, saying:

"Location and prices please people HURRY UP ANSWER ME!!!!!"

Nqobile Mbandlwa

"This would be heaven for man."

Shwannyyy called upon her friends, saying:

"@khensi26 @Nat18 let’s go back guys."

Mzansi react to a video of a lady eating a burger with a knife and fork

Briefly News previously reported a story of a woman who left Mzansi in stitches in her attempt to eat using a fork and knife. The hard-working woman decided to spoil herself with lunch, but she struggled to hold the utensils.

Read also

Woman filming dance video at bus stop suddenly runs away, leaving TikTok users with questions

In the viral video clip, one can see the woman trying to hold the knife with her left hand and later changing to using her right hand.

South African social media users are seriously entertained by this lovely woman whose video initially appeared on TikTok before finding its way to Twitter. The social media account holder wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel