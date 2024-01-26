A woman took to social media, where she showcased a massive burger she ordered along with her friends

In the video, the group showed off a variety of meals they ordered

People's mouths were watery as they flooded the comments inquiring about the place

A group of friends is seen feasting on a massive restaurant burger, which intrigued people.

A group of peeps fest on a massive burger

@phutea_b33 shared a video on TikTok of her along with her friends, who decided to spoil themselves with lunch. The clip has gathered over 1.2 million viewers and thousands of likes and comments. In the clip, the friends sit at a restaurant waiting for food. As the video progresses, the waiter arrives with their meal, which looks out of this world.

They ordered a massive burger with chips, chicken wings, sausage and calamari.

SA reacts to the massive burger

Ursula1704 said:

"These portions are huuuuuuge. The service is amazing. Thank you Mustang Sally's Hatfield for my grand daughters special day Saturday."

User wrote:

"Am I the only one who doesn’t like my plate to have tooo much food, like its not appetising at all."

Tshepo Speedforce begged the woman to share the location of the place, saying:

"Location and prices please people HURRY UP ANSWER ME!!!!!"

Nqobile Mbandlwa

"This would be heaven for man."

Shwannyyy called upon her friends, saying:

"@khensi26 @Nat18 let’s go back guys."

