South Africans are in disbelief as they react to a video of a young woman seen in a viral video eating a burger with a fork and knife

The lovely woman can’t even hold the utensils correctly and she seems to struggle to enjoy her meal in a restaurant

Many locals feel there is nothing funny in the clip as the woman might not be used to using a fork and some say she is making things difficult

A local lady is seen feasting on a burger in a restaurant but what really leaves Mzansi in stitches is her attempt to eat using a fork and knife. The hard-working woman decided to spoil herself with lunch but she really struggles to hold the utensils.

In the viral video clip, one can see the woman trying to hold the knife with her left hand and later changes to using her right hand.

South African social media users are seriously entertained by this lovely woman whose video initially appeared on TikTok before finding its way to Twitter. The social media account holder wrote:

“Yeeeer.”

South Africans laugh at a woman in a restaurant. image: @2Lah3/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@TswelopeleMats1 said:

“It's not even caveman style it's saving yourself from humiliation style.”

@Colza1 said:

“So the partner just decided to record and post her.”

@TropicalHunter said:

“Probably it's after a break-up.”

@MojaleG4 said:

“At what age are u changing ur name, ntate moholo mojalefa wnt sound right at ur 65s.”

@BulumkoJacky said:

“Honestly there's nothing funny here. We didn't get the same exposure growing up. Our opportunities were also not the same. Every day is a new day to learn. There are things that you, the laughing ones, are also not good at and have to learn. Seems basic for you. It's not for her.”

@ZaaOmuhle said:

“Also I think it's staged because she is just smiling throughout.”

@leo_Arsonist said:

“Ayi bruh put those down and chow your burger.”

@NoseTheCapital said:

"Use what you're used to which is hands.”

@Sbuddah said:

“I will never understand people who use fok&knife to eat a burger. Just grab the thing and eat!”

@G_Lesa said:

“Sis looks so stressed over a damn burger, girl just brag that thing!”

