Kaizer Chiefs are in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, for their pre-season camp and are due to play training matches

The team's first game ended in defeat as coach Nasreddine Nabi introduced two of the club's new signings

Amakhosi fans expressed their disappointment at the team's performance and singled out players they wish to see leave Naturena

Kaizer Chiefs are currently camped in the Netherlands for their pre-season tour. The team landed in Apeldoorn last Friday and is scheduled to play five training matches. Their first encounter, played on Tuesday against Vitesse, ended in a 2-1 defeat.

They are still set to face FC Utrecht, NEC Nijmegen, PEC Zwolle, and FC Twente as part of their preparations for the new season.

Kaizer Chiefs are currently camped in the Netherlands for their pre-season tour.

Source: Instagram

Maart absent, six new signings in

Amakhosi, who won the Nedbank Cup last season, are without their captain, Yusuf Maart, who is rumoured to be on his way out of the club.

The club has signed six new players during the transfer window. Nkanyiso Shinga was their first official transfer this summer, while also joined the club on a free transfer after leaving English side Port Vale FC.

Kaizer Chiefs also released an official statement on their website confirming the signings of Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako, who joined on free transfers following their departure from city rivals Orlando Pirates. Flavio da Silva and

Chiefs succumb to defeat in first pre-season match

Amakhosi lost their game against Vitesse despite starting the match with much urgency and scoring early through a goal by Reeve Frosler. An own goal by Dillon Solomons and a strike in the 74th minute sealed their fate. Head coach Nasreddine Nabi gave starts to new signings Monyane and da Silva.

Chiefs express their frustration at the result

@Phillip22123860

"Solomons, R Kelly, Matlou, Bvuma and Morrison"

@uNqubekoo

"That midfield is DEAD...we need a ball-playing CDM who is press resistant with an engine = NAZO 🔥 2025 Nedbank Cup Champion 🏆 ✌️"

@nhlalala_melton

"The following players must go.🚮🚮🚮Bvuma, Matlou Solomons, Morris"

@Phakathiinside2

"Forever embarrassing us💔😭"

@KLouw15

"It's pre-season, I don't want to mention names, but Orbit college needs players, and we MUST assist them. I am glad the transfer window is still open."

@thabisomorontsi

"How chiefs started 😂 😂"

@karma6278

@grok

"Didd you watch the matc?, what's your take on this one?"

@Maso_90

"Beaten by a team that finished at number 20 with only 5 points after 38 games of Eerste Divisie, a division that’s equivalent to Mvela (NFD) in South Africa"

@_uenuna

"Bvuma must go Bvuma must go Bvuma must go Bvuma must go Yoli❤️"

@Yoleka_Ntuli

"Nice seeing the boys, especially the new guys in action🙌.... friendlies are for assessing the squad we have ❤️✌️ on to the next one...... still think we need a 6 and another striker though 🤞"

@Pedi_hun

"You see the second half squad admin? Release them n leave our new signings and mdc product only"

@_Bongekile_

"Shapaaaaaa VIT 😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@TheMeekSA

"Clubs like @Masandawana can release players like Mbule and Coetzee, and so can @OrlandoPirates Yet @KaizerChiefs is still holding on for dear life to players like Zwane, Peterson, Ntwari, Mashiane, Msimango, Du Preez, Solomons, and Morris."

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi gave starts to new signings Monyane and da Silva.

Source: Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs sign Portuguese striker from Asia

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs signed a Portuguese striker from an Asian club on a free transfer.

Nasreddine Nabi's side has been longing for a top striker since last summer when the Tunisian tactician arrived at the club.

