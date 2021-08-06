South African social media users can seriously leave you in stitches and that comes to the fore as they react to a large chicken wing

@LightMakhanya posted the photo as she is confused about what kind of chicken or bird the large wing belongs to

Some people believe the wing is cut from a giraffe and some argue that it’s a dinosaur but their reactions are definitely funny and Briefly News takes a look

South Africans are confused as they react to a large chicken wing on social media. @LightMakhanya posted a picture of a super large winger on Twitter and many are amazed.

Some people suggest it’s large to the extent that it’s a wing cut from a giraffe but some say it’s a turkey and ostrich. Briefly News went to investigate and brings you some hilarious reactions.

South Africans are confused as they look at a large wing. Image: @LightMakhanya/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@MeluZimu said:

“That has to be a turkey wing.”

@uDonda_Omkhulu said:

“Kanti estolo bathi yini ngesikhathi beyithenga.”

@Trust_Issuez said:

“Niwatholaphi ama flamingo.”

@Dikgale_Mahlodi said:

“Someone is breeding giant chickens somewhere.”

@TsepisoChego said:

“Must be a wing of a Giraffe right?”

@Boyana_Pumla said:

“This is how the kids from 2000 onwards are bodily grown that the generations before. All these things supplemented in the food we eat nowadays. All these injections.”

@Dowpey said:

“Iphiko le dinosaur.”

@Ntobeko_BBLv said:

“Amawings asemtapweni lawa (looting).”

