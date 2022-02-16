A woman has taken to social media to share two pictures of an unappetising cheeseburger she bought five years ago

Social media users were grossed out at the photographs of the cheeseburger that had not altered much in all that time

The former medical receptionist had hidden the gross burger in a sealed bag in the back of her cupboard all these years

A woman has posted pics of an old burger online and peeps can’t deal. Image: Megan Condry/ Facebook and Getty Images

A woman has taken to social media to share a snap of a five-year-old burger she kept hidden in her cupboard and peeps are dumbfounded. Megan Condry took to her Facebook to tell the tale of the forgotten cheeseburger:

“I bought it for lunch one day on the way to work and forgot about it and then found it on my backseat 5 days later. I decided to keep it because in the 5 days it had not molded, smelled or looked bad so I wanted to see what a few years would do.”

Condry bought the burger in 2017 and decided to keep as an experiment.

Former Medical Receptionist captioned the pics:

“It’s been in my closet since in a bag. No smell, mold, looks like the day I bought it.”

Facebook users were astonished that the burger was still recognisable.

Donna Tabler said:

“Omg try a little bite of it lol”

Lindsay Tosten said:

“Whhhaat lol”

Orlando Smith added:

“Rehydrate it with some McDonald’s sprite.”

Nancy McClelland Condry added:

“Only you Megan!”

Ann Marie Hopkins said:

“Yuk, what does it do to your stomach?”

Robin Hess added:

“Gross Megan! Lol but that goes to show what we put in our body when eating fast food!”

Kelsey Reichard Hade wrote:

“Yep. I remember why I don't eat fast food.”

Vi Miller said:

“You should make this Public so we can share with are friends.”

Deanna Shankle added:

“This is why i only eat fruits, veggies and meat.”

Renata Purcell said:

“Makes sense, they use embalming fluid in their food.”

