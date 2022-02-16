A go-getter took to social media to list his academic, financial and personal milestones over the last 10 years

Sicelo Silangwe, who holds a finance degree, took to social media to tell people and Facebook users were left in awe of his achievements

South Africans were so impressed with the lad and noted that he was committed to continuous learning

A young man has been praised for working hard. Image: Sicelo Silangwe/ Facebook and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A finance administrator took to social media to share with peeps his academic, financial and personal milestones and they could not be more chuffed with him.

Sicelo Silangwe shared a snap of himself in front of Unisa on Facebook’s Varsity World page and Saffas lauded his dedication.

The viral post received 3.8k views, 66 comments, and 146 shares on Facebook.

He captioned his post:

"At 17 I obtained my Matric Certificate. At 22 I obtained my National Diploma. At 23 I started working. At 26 I bought my first car. At 28 I obtained my Degree. At 29 I obtained my Postgraduate Diploma. And decided to spoil me with a second baby at 30. Picked up my second baby on the 4th of January 2022.”

Facebook users were over the moon for the lad and flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations.

Megal Chateau said:

“Congrats all success ahead.”

Alettah Tsotetsi said:

“You're blessed. May the Lord continue to bless the work of your hands.”

Thabani Israel said:

“Wonderful progress young man, God will you with beautiful wife one-day congratulations.”

Bathabile Thabi Mahlangu added:

“You are such an inspiration. Well done my brother.”

Buhle Jessica Maseko said:

“What some people are failing to see is that what matters is that he obtained the qualification. Doesn't matter whether he took five years or two years to get it but he got it. What matters is that you get there not how long it took you.”

Nqobile Dladla reacted:

“Congrats. More life, more everything to you.”

Rido Tr said:

“Congratulations that’s really an inspiration...”

Source: Briefly News