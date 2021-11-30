A South African by the name of Sfundo Luro Ndwandwe has received his BSc Honours in Chemistry from the University of Johannesburg and Mzansi cannot be more proud

Poor mathematics and physical science marks did little to stop Ndwandwe from achieving his goal after he improved them through Reunert College in Boksburg

'Varsity World', a popular Facebook page, dedicated to the celebration of academic achievements shared Ndwandwe’s incredible journey

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An inspiring South African from a township in East Rand has taken his future into his own hands. Despite the challenges that arose, Sfundo Luro Ndwandwe has successfully received his BSc Honours in Chemistry from the University of Johannesburg.

Poor physical science and mathematics marks had been a difficult obstacle to overcome for many South Africans looking to pursue higher education after receiving their Matric and Ndwandwe is no exception.

His low mathematics and physical science marks were improved through the brilliant facilities of Reunert College in Boksburg as he shared:

Thanks to Reunert College, I was able to get a second chance to better my Mathematics and Physical Science results.”

A Facebook page under the name ‘Varsity World’ shared the incredible, hardworking and inspiring journey of Ndwandwe. The post has attracted the attention of hundreds of Mzansians with many sharing their support in the comments section.

This young man is a two time science graduate from the University of Johannesburg. Image: Sfundo LuRo Ndwandwe

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out the post shared by Varsity World below:

Below are some of the comments he received:

Neliswa Mabunda said:

"I also attended Reunert College. My life was never the same after."

Nwa-jayVee BokangNhlawulo Motsetsehlawu shared:

"Keep it up."

Mbali Enhle commented:

"Congratulations."

Mchenge Mda added:

"I'm motivated. Congrats bro."

UKZN medical students celebrate graduation in exciting clip, peeps salute them

Previously, Briefly News reported that Dr Nobuhle Makhanya is part of the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Medical School's class of 2021. She took to Twitter to share a short clip of her and her class celebrating their graduation from UKZN.

The 15-second clip has gained a massive 151 000 views on the bluebird app as peeps celebrate their win. Dr Makhanya made reference to Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris' cal to President Joe Biden when they won, "We did it, Joe."

The post has naturally been well-received by Saffa Twitter users who celebrated with the young lady and her fellow classmates.

Source: Briefly.co.za