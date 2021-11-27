“One for the Books”: Black Coffee Celebrates Grammy Nod With Lit Jozi Party

Black Coffee celebrated his Grammy nomination this week with a lush Johannesburg party

The music icon rubbed shoulders with some of his closest friends and fellow celebs including Julius Malema and Trevor Stuurman

Still excited for the South African entertainer, Mzansi took to the comments section to congratulate Coffee on his incredible nomination

Following his recent Grammy nomination, Internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee headed home to celebrate with some of his closest friends and collaborators.

The afro-tech icon shut it down at a flashy Jozi club mingling with the likes of EFF leader Julius Malema, designer Trevor Stuurman and local singer Simmy.

Coffee took to his Instagram account to share some super intimate pics from the night. It's clear everyone was proud of the entertainer for representing SA on such a big stage. We're sure this legend in the making will never forget his roots.

Check out some of the love from social media users. Fans and celebrity friends alike took to the comments section with congratulatory messages:

trevor_stuurman said:

"One for the books"

abdul_khoza said:

"ASIBONGE UMSEBENZI WAKHO OMUHLE BHUTI , makwande!!"

cathyguetta said:

"Yessssssss, Congratulations"

leraxulu_therealtor_entrepre said:

"Coffee words cannot express how happy and how proud we are for this nomination, your hard work speaks for itself you're a true legend."

kgolodaguru_exp said:

"We are extremely proud of you Nathi."

max_hoba said:

"A big congratulations to you, bhuti."

Black Coffee gets some celeb love from Tira, Somizi and Diplo for his Grammy nod

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi and international celebs have taken to social media to show Black Coffee some major love following his Grammy nomination. The star got the nod in the Best Dance Electronic Album category for his latest album Subconsciously.

The world-renowned DJ's peers in the entertainment space took to his timeline to congratulate him following the announcement on Tuesday. Not only Mzansi entertainers applauded the star but some international DJs also tipped their hats for the Superman hitmaker.

The A-listers flooded Black Coffee's comment section on Instagram to celebrate the new milestone in his career.

Check out some of their comments below:

Minnie Dlamini said:

"The power of manifestation. I remember us talking about how you want to be viewed, not just the best in Africa but the best in the world!!! Here’s to the main stage."

DJ Tira wrote:

"Congrats bro, you deserve this."

Nomzamo Mbatha commented:

"Well deserved."

Somizi said:

"Pride, pride, pride of the nation

Bonang Matheba wrote:

"Yessiirrrr! Congratulations."

US DJ, Diplo added:

"Let’s gooooo."

