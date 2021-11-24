Black Coffee is soaring through international gigs and the Mzansi-born talent has cemented his place as a world-renowned musician

The Your Eyes hitmaker has been touring the world and living his dream and somewhere along the way he scored himself a Grammy nomination

The DJ has been flying the country's flag so high on every single tour that he's embarked on and Briefly News is looking back at some of his iconic moments

Black Coffee is without a doubt one of Mzansi's biggest international success stories. The DJ has headlined some of the worlds biggest festivals, all while producing his own music. The hitmaker has become a household name overseas and even bagged a nomination at one of the biggest award shows in the music biz.

Black Coffee has been working abroad for the past few years. His social media has shown him rubbing shoulders with some of the worlds biggest names in music and travelling the globe spreading his music one beat at a time.

Sunday World reported that the Superman hitmaker was listed among the 2022 Grammy Award nominees. Black Coffee has been nominated for the Best Dance/ Electronic Album for his latest release, Subconsciously.

To celebrate the DJ's international nod, Briefly News has compiled a visual list of eight times Black Coffee stole the show internationally.

1. Recorded a hit single with Pharrell Williams

2. Black Coffee his face displayed in New York City Times Square for a holiday playlist he made for Amazon Music

3. Black Coffee headlines his own NPR Tiny Desk Concert

4. Rocked the decks in the festival capital of the world, Ibiza

5. Black Coffee drove the crowd crazy all the way in Zurich, Germany

6. Black Coffee left the audience in awe in the United States

7. Had celebs like Wizkid lining up to see him in London

8. Rubbing shoulders with Nigerian legend Burna Boy in Paris

Black Coffee gets the nod for 2022 Grammys, SA celebrates: "I have no words"

Briefly News reported that international DJ Black Coffee on Tuesday bagged a nomination for the 2022 Grammy Awards in the category Best Dance/Electronic Album for his album Subconsciously, released in February this year.

The house music producer received the nod alongside fellow big-name international headliners, including Marshmello, Major Lazer and Ten City.

The 2022 annual awards will be hosted at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on 31 January.

