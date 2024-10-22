Dr Musa Mthombeni revealed he was hospitalised due to severe food poisoning after eating biltong as a midnight snack

In a video shared on social media, he explained that the incident occurred between 1 and 2 am and caused him significant abdominal pain

Social media reactions were mixed, with many users expressing disinterest in his explanation and questioning his need to share such personal details

Dr Musa Mthombeni has explained why he was hospitalised after raising concerns among his fans and followers. The media personality said he suffered from severe food poisoning after eating a midnight snack.

Dr Musa Mthombeni revealed why he was recently hospitalised. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Dr Musa Mthombeni on why he landed in the hospital

According to a video shared on X by MDN News, Dr Musa, who has already been discharged, explained that the incident happened between 1 and 2 am, and he had severe abdominal pain that landed him in the hospital. He said:

"I haven't explained why I ended up in the hospital earlier on, people are severely concerned. It was nothing serious, I had a severe case of food poisoning last night."

SA reacts to Dr Musa Mthombeni's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Many seemed uninterested in the star's explanation about his food poisoning ordeal.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Brother is telling every single detail happening in his life. When we comment, he says we must mind our business."

@mabasotf added:

"Why does he feel the need to explain?"

@EpicSolaris commented:

"There was no need for an explanation really!"

@Mlimo_Insider wrote:

"He is dramatic this one 😭🤣"

@Mbhape1 added:

"Lucky he was discharged coz he has no kid to visit him in the hospital."

@Kim_Laura1 said:

"These ppl really just want us in their lives but can’t deal with how diverse we are in our thoughts of them?"

Tebogo Ramokgadi opens up about food poisoning ordeal

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that reality television star Tebogo Ramokgadi is lucky to be alive after a recent food poisoning incident. The star said the ordeal happened while dining at a popular restaurant in Sandton.

Diamond & Dolls star Tebogo Ramokgadi recently shared that he escaped death by a whisker when he survived food poisoning.

