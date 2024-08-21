Tebogo Ramokgadi, a reality TV star from Diamond & Dolls , survived a severe food poisoning incident at a popular Sandton restaurant

Tebogo described the experience on Instagram, sharing how he feared for his life while suffering from intense vomiting and helplessness

He reflected on his loved ones and accepted the possibility of dying before eventually recovering

Reality television star Tebogo Ramokgadi is lucky to be alive after a recent food poisoning incident. The star said the ordeal happened while he was dining at a popular restaurant in Sandton.

‘Diamond & Dolls’ star Tebogo Ramokgadi reveals that he was poisoned. Image: @tebogoramokgadi

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Ramokgadi talks about his food poisoning ordeal

Diamond & Dolls star Tebogo Ramakgadi recently shared that he escaped death by a whisker when he survived food poisoning.

Sharing the ordeal on his Instagram page, the famous socialite said his life flashed before his eyes in a flamboyant restaurant in Sandton. He said:

”Food poisoning can kill you. I was vomiting and going to the toilet the whole night till morning. I thought I was going to die. I cried, feeling helpless and regretting whatever I ate, but it was too late. I was begging God to give me another day, but it got worse until I gave up and accepted that I might die.”

Tebogo shares what was on his mind while fighting for his life

The reality star added that it was the first time he had experienced food poisoning. He noted that he felt hopeless as he fought for his life. He added:

"I reflected on the good times and the people I love. I was scared to die first before my mother. I have never been so helpless."

Rethabile Khumalo breaks her silence by going live from the hospital

Briefly News previously reported that South African musician Rethabile Khumalo recently gave her concerned fans and followers a health update following reports that her friend poisoned her. The singer made headlines a few days ago when she was rushed to the hospital after her health deteriorated.

Umlilo singer Rethabile Khumalo had to go on Instagram Live to give her worried fans a health update after another recent health scare; the star's mother, singer Winnie Khumalo, shared that she had been readmitted days after being discharged from the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News