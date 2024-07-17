Rethabile Khumalo gave a health update on Instagram Live, thanking fans for their prayers

Her mother, Winnie Khumalo, revealed she was readmitted to the hospital shortly after being discharged

Fans reacted warmly on social media, with many expressing support and calling for the perpetrator's arrest

South African musician Rethabile Khumalo recently gave her concerned fans and followers a health update following reports that her friend poisoned her. The singer made headlines a few days ago when she was rushed to the hospital after her health deteriorated.

Rethabile Khumalo broke her silence after being poisoned. Image: @rethabile_rsa

Source: Instagram

Rethabile Khumalo gives fans a health update

Umlilo singer Rethabile Khumalo had to go on Instagram Live to give her worried fans a health update after another recent health scare; the star's mother, singer Winnie Khumalo, shared that she had been readmitted days after being discharged from the hospital.

The popular news blog MDN News re-posted a short video of the star speaking from the hospital on X. Rethabile thanked her fans and followers for the prayers and well wishes and assured them that she would recover.

Fans react to Rethabile Khumalo's video

Social media users were glad their favourite singer gave them a health update. Many responded to the video with heartwarming comments.

@That_Bridget1 said:

"Are they sure, did they see the person or is it a case of somebody said they saw somebody "

@__ThapeloM commented:

"She looks beautiful in her doek, my prayers still with her cause this year she's been through hard times. Her mom just said we should download what? "

@The_A_Wagon commented:

"A case of attempted murder must be opened."

@TheRealSmomoh added:

"Let's hope the perpetrator has been arrested."

Rethabile Khumalo readmitted to hospital days after being discharged

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rethabile Khumalo was reportedly rushed back to the hospital after her health deteriorated. The singer, who was discharged a few days ago, has been fighting for her life after being poisoned by her friend.

Winnie Khumalo has revealed that her daughter Rethabile has been readmitted to the hospital after being discharged. The star has been posting about her daughter's health on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News