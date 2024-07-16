Nonku Williams shared a touching post on social media, thanking her friends and fans for their support during The Ultimate Girls' Trip South Africa

Williams posted pictures and videos from Jamaica, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity and the lessons learned

Her fans flooded the comments with supportive messages, praising her confidence and impact on their lives

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams dedicated a touching post to her friends and fans on social media. The star shared several videos and pictures and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love.

Nonku Williams expresses gratitude in touching post

The Ultimate Girls' Trip South Africa is almost coming to an end, and Nonku Williams has a long list of people to thank. The reality TV star shared pictures, and a touching post with her fellow cast members and her fans.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Real Housewives of Durban star shared pictures and videos from her time in Jamaica during the show's shooting and poured her heart out in a lengthy caption. Part of her message read:

"As we’re nearing the end of #theultimategirlstripsouthafrica, I thank God for the opportunity given. I leave with no regrets but lessons learned.

"To the fans that loved on me, supported me and stood by me through thick and thin, I thank and value you."

Mzansi shows love to Nonku Williams

There's no denying that Nonku Williams is a fan favourite. Fans flooded her post's comments section with heartwarming messages.

@datluxfaxion said:

"Your friends are gonna be the white girls cause you undermine black girls."

@peculiarthemz wrote:

"Just want to pour out my gratitude and say Thank you!! You have inspired me (a girl with the same body type as you) your confidence has rubbed off and you reminded me that we are beautiful, thick, thin, black or orange!!!! You have changed something within me!!!! You looked amazing throughout and may you continue to grow and shine!!!!!!"

@official_lindor_hughesadded:

"They say life begins at 40....Nonku international is the proof lol you the best mama I love you so much nkosyam "

@kamo_praise said:

"In all honesty, you enjoyed and brought your good and ugly life on the showthat’s reality. Thank you for sharing yourself with us."

