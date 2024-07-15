The Sports super fan Mama Joy Chauke recently disclosed to her fans and followers that she declined an offer to travel to Durban

The super fan shared on her Twitter (X) page that she was offered an all-expenses paid trip to Durban to watch the Springboks play against Ireland

Many fans and followers of the star weighed in on her, disclosing that she declined an offer to travel and see the Springboks play in Durban

Mama Joy declined an offer to travel to Durban. Image: @mamajoychauke

Once again, Mzansi's sports super fan, Mama Joy Chauke, has made headlines after being cut off the budget by the new Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

Mama Joy claims to have declined an all-expenses paid trip to Durban

Mama Joy Chauke has been trending on social media lately after the new Sports, Arts and Culture minister, Gayton McKenzie, was appointed.

Recently, the super fan shared some shocking news with her fans and followers: She had declined an offer to go support and watch the Springboks play against Ireland, which was an all-expenses-paid trip.

She posted about this on her Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"I want to thank the Braai Army ⁦@BraaiArmy Dan and Major let the good Lord and my Ancestors bless you You invited me to Durban and ready to assist transport ticket accommodation but I decline and watched on Tv Thanks again now for Bloemfontein ⁦unity."

Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy's revelation

Shortly after Mama Joy posted about her declining the offer, many social media users weighed in on it. See some of the comments below:

@twalazandie commented:

"Why did you decline ke if I may ask ? Or ufuna le ye department imali usile joy yazi qhibe uzobhala apha."

@tlale_khosi4lyf responded:

"Have you rejected the offer trying to show off to McKenzie that you still survive without their hand outs."

@Snerh25 questioned:

"So you declined supporting your own country to get back at Gayton who said he wants to focus more on financially supporting athletes who represent us, who have been forced to fork out their own money while representing tye country, Am I getting it right?"

@Moshe_Meso asked:

"You thanking him or showing off your rejection or telling us you have other options?"

@NegotaT replied:

"Mama joy is not a super fan but @MYANC beneficiary, I wonder who was benefiting by sending her millions of tax payers money. Thanks to @GaytonMcK for exposing her true colours."

@Deartroublegal mentioned:

"We love you Mama Joy..You have always been the face of SA abroad, in each and every game you attended. Keep flying our flag high and your support even higher."

