Mama Joy posted a screenshot of private messages between her and Minister Gayton McKenzie

In the picture posted on X, Mama Joy and the minister exchanged kind words with one another

Responding to the message, Gayton McKenzie reiterated that he would be putting athletes first

There is no bad blood between Mama Joy Chauke and the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie. The super fan shared a private DM she received from Gayton, but still, Mzansi is trolling her.

Mama Joy and Minister Gayton McKenzie encouraged each other but the minister's plans have not changed. Image: Michele Spatari

Gayton DMs Mama Joy

On X ( formerly Twitter), Mama Joy posted a private DM she received from Gayton McKenzie, asking her how she felt about his plans to close taps on super fans getting funding for their international trips.

Their light conversation saw Mama Joy expressing admiration for Gayton, who reciprocated the same energy.

"How do you feel about this, mama?" asked McKenzie. Mama Joy responded with, "I love my minister."

In response to that, McKenzie said Mama Joy has a beautiful soul and wished God would make a way for her.

Gayton responds to the DM

Reacting to the DMs, Gayton McKenzie shared even more kind words to Mama Joy but reiterated that he would put athletes first before super fans.

"I love you also, @JoyChauke5, I have been contacted by corporates that wish to meet you, I shall facilitate, but my strategy is to let the athletes stand first in line, I removed myself and staff from the Venezuela list this week to make space for more writers. Salute!"

SA continues to troll Mama Joy

Mzansi is still unmoved by the kind gesture Gayton McKenzie made towards Mama Joy and is trolling her online.

@BradChilling

"While the youth is qualified, talented and unemployed, this is how old people get in to and hog positions in SA."

@ZanqaZingisa said:

"No man, are your not tired fo what you are doing? Tone it down a bit"

@AndileP_

"What is your problem, honestly? Was this her only bread yini? Gcwalisa i Z83 uphangela mamas, stop this manje.(Go and fill in a Z83 form and look for a job.)"

@TheRealKingSthe shared:

"Can we get 190 people to complain about this account and get it suspended she's irritating now."

@iamtshiamobanks added:

"Mama, you’re so entitled. You’ve been eating for years hao."

