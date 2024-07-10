Mama Joy Chauke received heavy backlash on social media after she announced her trip to Paris to support South Africa

The South African superfan Mama Joy clapped back at trolls by thanking people for supporting her

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie announced this week that he will divert funding from super fans and focus on struggling athletes

Mama Joy is not shaken by the salty comments made after Minister Gayton McKenzie announced that super fans would no longer receive government funding.

Mama Joy humbly thanked the people who defended her from the backlash. Image: Michele Spatari via Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Mama Joy responds to critics

Mama Joy Chauke has been at the centre of a social media frenzy regarding funding super fans get from the government. After McKenzie's posts saying he wishes to fund struggling athletes and artists instead, Mama Joy has faced heavy backlash.

Things heightened when she cheekily announced her trip to Paris to support South Africa in the Olympics 2024.

Following the X (Twitter) storm, she posted:

"Thanks to my God and my ancestors and to all the people who support sports out there. Let not poverty and jealousy stand in your way of supporting what you like. Thanks for loving Mamajoy. When you see us, greet us. It makes us happy. Keep it up."

Why is SA dragging Mama Joy?

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie caused a Twitter storm this week when he discussed the monies being given to super fans to travel abroad to support South African teams.

"I have stopped all trips for super fans. We have athletes & artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We shall no longer be paying for these trips and will use that money where it’s most needed."

Mzansi continues trolling Mama Joy

There is a handful of people who are attacking Mama Joy under her post. But there is a notable number of people who support her.

@lsgkatlhane stated:

"It’s over for you. You’ll have to spend your hard-earned money like the rest of us."

@1Deso_ shared:

"I don’t think this matter is a personal attack on you or anyone. You are just the face of “super fans” … when that benefited you, you didn’t complain. Now the narrative is twisted, and you wanna be a victim. No, Mama you are not a victim."

@AvainAfrica added:

"People are not jealous, my word. You drive a lux car paid by the department and travel the world while actual athletes have to stay home. This is arrogance."

