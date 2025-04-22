South African media personality Anele Mdoda left many netizens unhappy with the pictures she shared online

The star, who recently tied the knot, shared pictures of an empty venue instead of her wedding snaps

Many netizens flooded the comment section, expressing their disappointment in Anele Mdoda's stunt

Anele Mdoda posted new pics after her secret wedding. Image: Oupa Bopape

Shuu! Mzansi's favourite radio girl, Anele Mdoda, recently shook many as she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Bonelela "Buzza" James, in a secret Xhosa traditional wedding ceremony over the Easter weekend, but her recent post left fans disappointed.

Anele Mdoda blueticks her fans after secret wedding

Social media has been buzzing after news and pictures of the media personality Anele Mdoda's secret Xhosa traditional wedding went viral after her friend, Khanya Dlanga, leaked the content.

Recently, the star shared a cryptic post of an empty venue that suspiciously looked like the place where her wedding took place, however, the pictures Mdoda shared on social media left many netizens unhappy, as they stated that the star had been 'blue-ticking' them regarding her wedding after content was leaked.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Anele Mdoda's new pictures

Many netizens flooded the comment section, expressing their disappointment in Anele Mdoda's stunt. Here's what they had to say:

@V_Latinoh said:

"Thank you for the new word in my vocab👏. Now as we wait for the pictures that you know singxamele zona😀. Congratulations Mamfene nomkhuluwa!"

@snenjoko03 wrote:

"Sis, these are not the pics we are waiting for. Please do the right thing."

@Monare99 questioned:

"Where are these pictures? Nee maan. Umshado onjani?"

@MoreTwoLyf commented:

"Sana, Khaya helped us with those pictures because madam here has been blueticking us."

Fans are disappointed with the pictures Anele Mdoda posted. Image: @zintathu

When did Anele and Buzza James start dating?

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James reportedly started dating last year, but the couple tried to keep their relationship off social media. Eagle-eyed fans managed to put two and two together. They concluded that Anele was dating the Buzza, who is allegedly a lawyer and a Xhosa Prince of the AbaThembu tribe.

Fans first spotted them together when Buzza shared a picture alongside the mother of one, and Anele commented that she was the happiest girl in the world.

Anele also somewhat made her relationship with Buzza social media official when she shared pictures of her and her man's Halloween costumes last year. The star dressed as Cruella De Ville, while James was dressed as Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask.

Mdoda sparked engagement rumours after flaunting a diamond ring at the Oscars. Social media users noticed the flashy ring on her ring finger and speculated that Buzza had popped the question.

Thembisa Nxumalo not invited to Anele Mdoda's wedding

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the sibling rivalry between Anele and Thembisa Nxumalo is deeper than we had anticipated. Media personality Anele Mdoda tied the knot with her boyfriend, seemingly during the past Easter weekend.

Many netizens realised that the star's sister, Thembisa Nxumalo, wasn't invited to the secret wedding, which led to many speculating about what happened between the sisters, who used to be super close.

