South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently got married to Buzza James in a secret wedding ceremony

Many fans noted that Anele's younger sister, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, was not invited to the wedding

Netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others speculated that their beef was caused by something serious

Fans noted that Thembisa Mdoda wasn't at Anele's wedding.

Halala! Our girl Anele Mdoda is officially off the market, and we couldn't be happier for her. The star reportedly married her longtime boyfriend, Bonelela "Buzza" James, in a lavish secret Xhosa traditional wedding, but netizens realised something was off.

Thembisa Mdoda not invited to Anele's wedding

Bathong! This sibling rivalry is deeper than we had anticipated. Recently, media personality Anele Mdoda tied the knot with her boyfriend, seemingly during the past Easter weekend.

Many netizens realised that the star's sister, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, wasn't invited to the secret wedding, which led to many speculating about what happened between the sisters, who used to be super close.

An online user @6uhle posted about Thembisa not being invited to the ceremony on social media.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Thembisa not being invited to the wedding

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thembisa not being invited. Here's what they had to say:

@Khanyoe_theDJ questioned:

"The beef is still going on?"

@PrincessSkhu responded:

"Yoh, the fight must be really big. I wonder what the fight is about."

@AnastasiMokgobu replied:

"I can’t imagine being excluded from my sister’s wedding."

@ZeeMthombeni8 commented:

"Sibling rivalry is heartbreaking, I wonder if their kids still see each other."

@SimsMagubane mentioned:

"Two Beyoncè’s can’t survive in one family. One needs to be Solange."

When did Anele and Buzza James start dating?

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James reportedly started dating last year, but the couple tried to keep their relationship off social media. Eagle-eyed fans managed to put two and two together. They concluded that Anele was dating the Buzza, who is allegedly a lawyer and a Xhosa Prince of the AbaThembu tribe.

Fans first spotted them together when Buzza shared a picture alongside the mother of one, and Anele commented that she was the happiest girl in the world.

Anele also somewhat made her relationship with Buzza social media official when she shared pictures of her and her man's Halloween costumes last year. The star dressed as Cruella De Ville, while James was dressed as Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask.

Was Anele engaged to Buzza James?

Anele Mdoda sparked engagement rumours after flaunting a diamond ring at the Oscars. Social media users noticed the flashy ring on her ring finger and speculated that Buzza had popped the question.

Briefly News previously spoke to Shelley Lewin, The Relationship Architect, author of Uncomplicated Love, and founder of The Relationship Architect Coaching and Education, about how couples in the public eye can enjoy a lasting marriage.

"Maintaining individuality is essential for a healthy marriage. A marriage may be a partnership, but each person’s personal growth, goals, and passions must still be nurtured. A strong marriage celebrates individuality by: Encouraging personal growth: Supporting each other in pursuing passions, hobbies, and goals outside the relationship," she said.

