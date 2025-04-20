Fan-favourite actor Joe Kazadi, who is famously known for his roles in Uzalo and Scandal ! has announced his engagement

Kazadi's fiancée, Matete confirmed their engagement on her Instagram account this weekend

Fans of the Congolese-born actor took to his fiancée's post to congratulate them on their engagement

Former ‘Uzalo' actor Joe Kazadi is engaged to be married. Images: KingKadzai

Source: Instagram

Former Scandal! star Joe Kazadi has confirmed his engagement to his fiancée, Matete on social media.

The Congolose-born actor who previously made headlines when he buried his brother is head-over-heels in love with his fiancée.

The actor's soon-to-be-wife confirmed their relationship by sharing videos of them on her social media account. South Africans took to the post to congratulate them.

Kazadi's fiancée, Matete shared a video of her engagement to the talented actor on her Instagram account on Friday, 18 April.

She captioned the post: "A fiancé."

Fans of the actor congratulate him

infinite67_ replied:

"Oh woooow! Bathong Esther, congrats girl."

bella_vieira99 said:

"Love is beautiful, congratulations gorgeous."

janet_chiedzagarwe wrote:

"Awww. Congratulations sis. I am so happy for you queen. Here’s to a lifetime of happiness and love in abundance."

maupjemaggie responded:

"Congratulations babe."

paixducoeur_b replied:

"Congratulations @king_kazadi. Please, please don’t forgot my invited."

oros_mampofu wrote

"Kazadi Kazadi! Yesss my brother."

zamajolatee responded:

" Congratulations to King Kazadi and his queen."

katalina_199x said:

"Sorry what? Congratulations."

tshi_amor said:

"Oh baby. Congratulations."

naymariass replied:

"Ah stop mamas. Congratulations!"

The actor's popular TV roles

The South African-based actor Joe Kazadi is famously known for his villain role as Mukuna on e.tv's soapie Scandal!

Kazadi also portrayed the villainous role of Philippe on SABC1's most-watched TV show, Uzalo.

The model and actor has also appeared in SABC1's soapie such as Generations: The Legacy, and Mzansi Magic's canned telenovela The Queen.

@AfricaLakers reacted to Joe joining e.tv soapie and said:

"South Africa, we lack a lot mainly in black-dominated sports because we put a lot of laws to stop black Africans, who have citizenship competing in our sports and job market, yet turn a blind eye on whites, shame. Talent brings money from all over the world."

@KhumaloDanica said:

"I hope he plays a villain. Some people say he can't act but I beg to differ. I have seen him playing an abusive partner and he killed that role."

@MrsMagongwa responded:

"He better be Dintle's new man."

Mandla90056278 replied:

"Where is #PutSouthAfricaFirst? Will they march to studios because we have a lot of actors?"

@wemalevels responded:

"E.tv's Scandal is the only soapie that makes sense right now."

