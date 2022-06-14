Joe Kazadi took to social media to announce his late brother Christian Kazadi's funeral after his tragic passing in May

Joe Kazadi lost his brother Christian under mysterious circumstances after he went to his home country following a Forbes 30 Under 30 event

Actor Joe Kazadi's supporters expressed their sincere condolences on the tragic loss of his much-loved brother

Christian Kazadi will be laid to rest in June. Joe Kazadi took to his social media to announce the funeral with details for those who would like to honour him.

Christian Kazadi will be laid to rest in June 2022, according to his brother Joe Kazadi, who shared details of his funeral.

Joe Kazadi's brother Christian Kazadi was allegedly killed by police officers when he arrived home in Congo.

Joe Kazadi announces Christian Kazadi's funeral

According to TimesLIVE, Joe announced on Instagram that his brother's funeral will be held on 18 June in Randburg and that it will be open for anyone to attend.

Briefly News reported that Christian passed away after coming back from the first Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa summit, which was held in Botswana. There were social media speculations that Christian Kazadi's life was allegedly taken by Congolese policemen.

Joe shared how he felt about his brother's passing in a previous Instagram post, where he wrote:

"I am sorry our own killed you at home where you [were] supposed to be safe. I am sorry we weren’t there to protect you.”

The family has also asked for privacy and light of Christian's passing. The Kazadi family said:

“The circumstances surrounding his death are devastatingly heartbreaking and under investigation. The family is asking for privacy and patience in this tough time.”

Supporters of Joe Kazadi mourn Christian Kazadi

Supporters of the actor expressed their condolences

@paulkamanga commented:

"My brother. I have dreaded this day for a long time."

@zolekalumbo commented:

"May he rest in peace and may you all heal from his passing."

@shi_belaa__herself commented:

"Hope that he gets justice!!"

@dineo.motjale added:

"May his soul rest in peace, sending you strength during this difficult time Joe."

