EFF leader Julius Malema called ANC leaders his 'boys and girls' and it appears the Red Berets leader is confident ahead of the 2024 General Election

Malema claims no one, not even Fikile Mbalula, can bully him and referred to "generational jealousy"

Netizens say the EFF leader knows exactly how to push the ANC's buttons

EFF leader Julius Malema called ANC leaders his 'boys' and claims Fikile Mbalula could never bully him. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images/Getty Images / Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EFF leader Julius Malema has declared himself the patriarch of the African National Congress (ANC), referring to its leaders as his 'boys and girls'.

Malema claims ANC leaders are his subordinates

In an interview with Bloomberg journalists posted on X, Malema said in every province of the ANC, either the chairperson or the secretary of the ruling party served under him when he was president of the ANC Youth League. The EFF leader emphasised his confidence:

"Those are my boys and girls, so they can't bully me; not even Fikile Mbalula can bully me. So they know that if this one gets to be put there, none of them can bully me. There's an aspect of generational jealousy, and that is not this one."

See Malema's full post below:

Malema expresses confidence in outcomes of election

In the video, Malema states that he is ready to step back and allow the ANC to constitute a government for the benefit of South Africans despite previously arguing that the EFF is willing to form coalitions after the 2024 elections.

"I don't have to be the minister of anything powerful. Even if you put me as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Ramaphosa cannot outshine me."

South Africans have lots to say about Malema's confidence

However, netizens took to X to express disappointment about Malema conceding the elections before they even took place.

Some even questioned his previous display of confidence in the EFF after he declared 2024 an EFF year - "our 1994".

@_officialMoss said:

"Heban, what happened to that 2024 is our 1994 song?"

@seni_lavu tweeted:

"Other presidents are busy outlining their manifesto, and this one is busy conceding defeat."

@Cookyie_Monster added:

"Flipflopping sellout - he was shouting at South Africans saying he doesn't need our xenophobic votes, and we're criminals... now he thinks he's going to win? Ndlozi must find himself a new party."

Meanwhile, some netizens applauded the EFF leader for his honesty and bravery, with many claiming Malema was strategic with his interview and might have possibly put himself on the map.

@Khabsie_M said:

"Julius Malema speaking to media at the Bloomberg is exceptional. Well done to his team for all of these gems in front of all kinds of audiences. It is a brilliant strategy."

Malema predicts votes will be stolen during the elections

Briefly News previously reported that Malema said there would be loadshedding on 29 May, the day of the 2024 General Election.

Malema argues that votes would then be stolen. He added that Eskom would implement Stage 6 loadshedding.

Source: Briefly News