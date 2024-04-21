Hluvukani residents in Mpumalanga hope the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party will address long-standing service delivery challenges in their area

Locals feel neglected and seek improvements in road infrastructure and the education system in the region

Many citizens feel that the African National Congress have failed to meet their needs, and they are looking for change

Hluvukani residents want the MK party to change things around and deliver proper services. Images: Tebogo Mtisie

MPUMALANGA - Some residents of Hluvukani, north of Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, say they hope the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party will address the service delivery challenges.

Residents want change

According to SABC, they have been facing service delivery challenges for many years. Many residents feel that their area has been neglected for far too long.

Residents have complained about the Acornhoek road that connects villages and the Manyeleti Game Reserves. Many have described it as a deadly road. They are also calling on the MK party to fix the education system.

Some say the ANC has neglected them since 2019 and that change is needed.

Mzansi share concerns

Netizens were concerned about the hopes they were pinning on the MK Party. While others are die-hard supporters, many believe this is just a political ploy.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Lwazi Cedric Mamba said:

"How is this possible when the very same guy who is implicated in many corruption cases is the leader."

@Siphiwo Jahmil joked:

"Mk followers I think they are in a dream land something that can never been formed a NONE I promise you mk will never ever rule the Country at large."

@Kanye Pamba commented:

"Hahah some people mara who in right mind can expect Zuma to make a difference. what are the sound reasons to believe so ?"

@Jay Sompisi Thole expressed:

"The leadership of the so called MK are not the same guys who were singing a different tune in ANC ?"

@Knowledge Matipano said:

"The guy failed to address those issues when he was the head of state."

