Former President Jacob Zuma apologised for not attending an MK Party rally in the Eastern Cape

The rally had poor attendance, and a handful of people showed up where Zuma was supposed to attend

Zuma explained that he had to attend a comrade's funerla, and South Africans doubted that the MK Party would have a presence in the Eastern Cape

Msholozi apologised for attending a comrade's funeral instead of an MK rally in the Eastern Cape. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE – Former president Jacob Zuma was supposed to attend an MK Rally in the Eastern Cape but opted instead to attend a close friend's funeral. The rally was a flop, and Zuma apologised for not being there.

MK rally doesn't go well in Eastern Cape

According to TimesLIVE, Zuma was double-booked to address MK supporters in two locations in the Eastern Cape: Motherwell in Nelson Mandela Bay and Braelyn in East London. However, Zuma decided to attend a friend's funeral at the last minute. He added that the distance between both locations was too much to cover.

In the video the MK Party posted on its X account, @MkhontoweSizwex, he said the member who passed away was an MK Party member. He added that a disagreement arose after he said he would not attend the funeral but opted to attend to quell the disagreement. View the video here:

Netizens don't believe Zuma

South Africans snubbed his apology and called it an excuse.

Lawrence@Lawrence Rofhiwa asked:

"So this comrade died today and had to be buried today? You were told to make this video to justify that flop. Your KZN party is being rejected by those who see you for what you are: an opportunist!"

Wiseman the Don added:

"Just admit that the rally flopped. It happens."

Nndoweni Malala said:

"A funeral does not last the whole day. The EC rally was just a flop."

Morel Khulu said:

"When your rally was in a flop in Limpopo due to very few attendees, you lied like this and cited a bereavement as the reason for your failure to turn up. When your rally failed in Qwaqwa, you greeted shoppers at the CBD and taxi rank. In Taung, you managed to address 11 attendees."

A man has a name said:

"This excuse from JZ is not make sure."

