A South African lady took to social media to share a unique experience after attending a funeral recently

@BoitumeloMN shared how she attended the send-off at Kae Kae Mafatsheng and got herself a man while there

Surprisingly enough, some Saffas could relate to her experience while others poked fun at it in the comments

A lady recently attended a funeral and found herself someone special while she was there. Boitumelo posted a tweet revealing that she went to a funeral over the weekend and got herself a man.

“Went to a funeral ka weekend Kae Kae Mafatsheng and got myself a boyfriend,” she wrote in the tweet.

While one would assume that a funeral is not the most likely place to meet a love interest, judging by some of the comments, some people could actually relate to @BoitumeloMN taking advantage of the situation. Several others were amused by the tweet.

@gingerMabeko reacted:

“Lol... guys I actually met my husband at a funeral. So ladies, please look when you go to funerals.”

@NdobeniS replied:

“A relationship to die for.”

@somALiiiiiiii commented:

“I be telling my friends, you can get girlfriends easier at funerals than weddings, unless it’s your own funeral..."

@Simply_Momo said:

“Send details, Sis. Don't leave us hanging ♥”

@Mbilu_Yanga replied:

“We found love in a hopeless place.”

Local man proposes at girl's father's funeral, leaves Mzansi with a lot of questions

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African man went viral with a video of him proposing to his girlfriend. However, the venue was not the traditional scene for a proposal.

Instead of a romantic setting or special place that vibes with a heartfelt proposal, the man chose to bend the knee at his girlfriend's father's funeral.

The video has since gone viral, with people asking a lot of questions about whether the funeral was the right time and place for the man to pop the question.

