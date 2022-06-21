Lady Attends Funeral and Finds Herself a Boyfriend, South Africans Share Hilarious Reactions
- A South African lady took to social media to share a unique experience after attending a funeral recently
- @BoitumeloMN shared how she attended the send-off at Kae Kae Mafatsheng and got herself a man while there
- Surprisingly enough, some Saffas could relate to her experience while others poked fun at it in the comments
A lady recently attended a funeral and found herself someone special while she was there. Boitumelo posted a tweet revealing that she went to a funeral over the weekend and got herself a man.
“Went to a funeral ka weekend Kae Kae Mafatsheng and got myself a boyfriend,” she wrote in the tweet.
While one would assume that a funeral is not the most likely place to meet a love interest, judging by some of the comments, some people could actually relate to @BoitumeloMN taking advantage of the situation. Several others were amused by the tweet.
@gingerMabeko reacted:
“Lol... guys I actually met my husband at a funeral. So ladies, please look when you go to funerals.”
@NdobeniS replied:
“A relationship to die for.”
@somALiiiiiiii commented:
“I be telling my friends, you can get girlfriends easier at funerals than weddings, unless it’s your own funeral..."
@Simply_Momo said:
“Send details, Sis. Don't leave us hanging ♥”
@Mbilu_Yanga replied:
“We found love in a hopeless place.”
Local man proposes at girl's father's funeral, leaves Mzansi with a lot of questions
In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African man went viral with a video of him proposing to his girlfriend. However, the venue was not the traditional scene for a proposal.
Instead of a romantic setting or special place that vibes with a heartfelt proposal, the man chose to bend the knee at his girlfriend's father's funeral.
The video has since gone viral, with people asking a lot of questions about whether the funeral was the right time and place for the man to pop the question.
Source: Briefly News