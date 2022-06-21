Global site navigation

Lady Attends Funeral and Finds Herself a Boyfriend, South Africans Share Hilarious Reactions
Family & Relationships

Lady Attends Funeral and Finds Herself a Boyfriend, South Africans Share Hilarious Reactions

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A South African lady took to social media to share a unique experience after attending a funeral recently
  • @BoitumeloMN shared how she attended the send-off at Kae Kae Mafatsheng and got herself a man while there
  • Surprisingly enough, some Saffas could relate to her experience while others poked fun at it in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A lady recently attended a funeral and found herself someone special while she was there. Boitumelo posted a tweet revealing that she went to a funeral over the weekend and got herself a man.

SA, Relationships, South Africa, Lady, Attends Funeral, Finds Boyfriend, Mzansi
A lady found a man while in mourning at a funeral and peeps are debating the appropriateness of the dating strategy. Image: @BoitumeloMN/Twitter
Source: Twitter
“Went to a funeral ka weekend Kae Kae Mafatsheng and got myself a boyfriend,” she wrote in the tweet.

While one would assume that a funeral is not the most likely place to meet a love interest, judging by some of the comments, some people could actually relate to @BoitumeloMN taking advantage of the situation. Several others were amused by the tweet.

Read also

1st date: Man pulls out all the stops, cooks lush dinner for date, leaves the people of Mzansi drooling

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@gingerMabeko reacted:

“Lol... guys I actually met my husband at a funeral. So ladies, please look when you go to funerals.”

@NdobeniS replied:

“A relationship to die for.”

@somALiiiiiiii commented:

“I be telling my friends, you can get girlfriends easier at funerals than weddings, unless it’s your own funeral..."

@Simply_Momo said:

“Send details, Sis. Don't leave us hanging ♥”

@Mbilu_Yanga replied:

“We found love in a hopeless place.”

Local man proposes at girl's father's funeral, leaves Mzansi with a lot of questions

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African man went viral with a video of him proposing to his girlfriend. However, the venue was not the traditional scene for a proposal.

Instead of a romantic setting or special place that vibes with a heartfelt proposal, the man chose to bend the knee at his girlfriend's father's funeral.

Read also

Video of gogo dancing with youngsters sets the weekend mood, Mzansi people are here for the vibes

The video has since gone viral, with people asking a lot of questions about whether the funeral was the right time and place for the man to pop the question.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel